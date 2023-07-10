Europacific Metals Inc. Announces Voting Results from Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2023 / Europacific Metals Inc. (TSXV:EUP) (the "Company") announces that at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 20, 2023 (the "Meeting"), all directors nominated listed in the Information Circular dated May 16 2023 were elected. The detailed results are as follows:
|Nominee Director
Votes For
Votes against
Votes Withheld
% Votes For
|Lisa Stewart
17,043,114
0
1,207
99.98%
|Deepak Malhotra
17,043,114
0
1,207
99.98%
|John Paul Dau
17,043,112
0
1,209
99.98%
|Andrew Marshall
17,043,114
0
1,207
99.98%
|Catalin Kilofliski
16,991,112
0
53,209
99.67%
At the Meeting, the Shareholders of the Company also approved:
- To fix the number of directors at five;
- Re-appointment of Smythe LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration;
- The adoption of a new 10% rolling stock option plan of the Company. As described in the Information Circular dated May 16, 2023, the Company has implemented the new 10% rolling stock option plan. The total number of common shares of the Company reserved for issuance under the stock option plan cannot exceed 10% of the number of common shares of the Company that are issued and outstanding on each applicable date of grant for any stock option.
About Europacific Metals Inc
Europacific Metals Inc. is a Canadian public company listed on TSXV and in US on OTCQB (AUCCF). The Company holds brownfield gold, and copper-gold projects located in Portugal. The Company is focused on exploration in highly prospective geological settings in Europe and Eurasian jurisdictions.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Chris Osterman"
CEO
For further information please contact:
Europacific Metals Inc.
Mr. Chris Osterman, Chief Executive Officer
Suite 650 - 1021 West Hastings Street
Vancouver, BC V6E 0C3
E: chris@europacificmetals.ca
https://europacificmetals.ca/
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE: Europacific Metals Inc.View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/766723/Europacific-Metals-Inc-Announces-Voting-Results-from-Annual-General-and-Special-Meeting