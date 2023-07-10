DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: KRAS Inhibitors Market is Evolving Rapidly at a CAGR of 36% by 2032, Assesses DelveInsight

The treatment landscape for KRAS-mutant cancers has been rapidly evolving, with several promising advancements in recent years. The KRAS inhibitors market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by the increasing incidence of cancer and the growing demand for personalized cancer treatments, ongoing research and clinical trials have identified potential treatment strategies.

LAS VEGAS, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's KRAS Inhibitors Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, emerging KRAS inhibitors, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the KRAS Inhibitors Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the KRAS inhibitors market size in the 7MM was approximately USD ~240 million in 2022.

in 2022. According to the assessment done by DelveInsight, the total KRAS-mutated cases in the 7MM comprised more than ~ 490,000 cases in 2022 and are projected to increase during the forecast period.

cases in 2022 and are projected to increase during the forecast period. Leading inhibitors companies such as Novartis, Roche, Genentech, Verastem Oncology, Revolution Medicines, Cardiff Oncology, Immuneering Corporation, Jacobio Pharmaceuticals, BridgeBio Pharma, Mirati Therapeutics, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Elicio Therapeutics, InventisBio, Gritstone Bio, D3 Bio, and others are developing novel KRAS inhibitors that can be available in the KRAS inhibitors market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel KRAS inhibitors that can be available in the KRAS inhibitors market in the coming years. The promising KRAS inhibitors in the pipeline include JDQ443, Divarasib, Avutometinib (VS-6766), RMC-4630, Onvansertib, IMM-1-104, Glecirasib (JAB-21822), BBP-398, MRTX1133, DCC-3116, ELI-002, D-1553, SLATE-KRAS, D3S-001, and others.

KRAS Inhibitors Overview

KRAS is a member of the RAS superfamily of small GTP-binding proteins known as RAS-like GTPases. The oncogene rat sarcoma virus (RAS) acts as a signal transducer, influencing cell proliferation, differentiation, and survival in both normal and malignant cells. The most often mutated RAS gene is KRAS, followed by NRAS and HRAS. The human KRAS gene is found on chromosome 12p12.1. It is encoded by six exons, which are positioned at locations 12 and 13 in exon 1 and, less commonly, at codons 61, 63, 117, 119, and 146. KRAS mutations can be identified through genetic sequencing of tumor tissue or through the use of a liquid biopsy. KRAS testing requests for patients are often initiated by the doctor. Typically, the examination is done on tumor tissue extracted from the patient through a previous surgery or biopsy operation. Adjuvant therapy is usually required for patients having KRAS testing who have advanced tumors.

KRAS Inhibitors Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight estimates that there were approximately ~490,000 total KRAS-mutated cases in the 7MM in 2022.

KRAS mutations are seen most frequently in pancreatic cancer, followed by CRC and NSCLC. The most frequent KRAS variant observed in NSCLC is G12C. In addition, the most common KRAS variation in CRC and pancreatic cancer is G12D. In the United States, KRASG12C is present in ~37% of NSCLC cases. The highest rates of KRASG12D, i.e., ~42% and 30%, were found in pancreatic cancer and CRC, respectively.

The KRAS inhibitors market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019-2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of NSCLC, CRC, and Pancreatic Cancer

Total KRAS Incident Cases in NSCLC, CRC, and Pancreatic Cancer

Total KRAS Variant Cases in NSCLC, CRC, and Pancreatic Cancer

KRAS Inhibitors Treatment Market

Treatment choices for KRAS-mutant cancer are determined on the type of cancer, stage of the disease, and individual patient factors. The treatment landscape for KRAS-mutated cancer has been evolving. Chemotherapy drugs such as platinum-based agents (cisplatin, carboplatin), taxanes (paclitaxel, docetaxel), and others may be used to treat KRAS-mutant tumors. Chemotherapy is frequently used in conjunction with other treatments, such as targeted therapies or immunotherapies. Certain targeted therapy may be used depending on the type of cancer and the concomitant genetic changes. In colon cancer with KRAS mutations, for example, anti-EGFR antibodies (cetuximab, panitumumab) may be administered if the KRAS mutation is wild-type at codons 12 and 13. In some circumstances, alternative targeted treatments that inhibit downstream signaling pathways (such as MEK inhibitors) or angiogenesis pathways (such as anti-VEGF therapies) may be considered.

Immune checkpoint inhibitors, such as pembrolizumab and nivolumab, and CTLA-4 inhibitors (ipilimumab), have transformed cancer treatment. While immunotherapy may not directly target KRAS mutations, it can improve the immune system's ability to identify and fight cancer cells. For KRAS-mutant tumors, clinical trials are looking into combining immunotherapy with other targeted medicines like chemotherapy. The FDA granted accelerated clearance to LUMAKRAS (sotorasib, Amgen) in May 2021 for the treatment of people with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have a KRAS G12C mutation and have had at least one prior systemic therapy.

The FDA granted accelerated approval for KRAZATI (adagrasib) in December 2022, a targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRASG12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as determined by an FDA-approved test, who have received at least one prior systemic therapy. Mirati filed a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) in the EU in May 2022.

Key KRAS Inhibitors Therapies and Companies

JDQ443: Novartis

Divarasib: Roche/Genentech

Avutometinib (VS-6766): Verastem Oncology

RMC-4630: Revolution Medicines

Onvansertib: Cardiff Oncology

IMM-1-104: Immuneering Corporation

Glecirasib (JAB-21822): Jacobio Pharmaceuticals

BBP-398: BridgeBio Pharma (Navire Pharma)

MRTX1133: Mirati Therapeutics

DCC-3116: Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

ELI-002: Elicio Therapeutics

D-1553: InventisBio

SLATE-KRAS: Gritstone Bio

D3S-001: D3 Bio

KRAS Inhibitors Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the KRAS inhibitors market are anticipated to change in the coming years. Historically, KRAS mutations were thought to be difficult to target, and effective treatments for KRAS-mutant tumors were scarce. As a result, there is a substantial unmet need for effective therapies, resulting in high KRAS inhibitors market demand. In addition, research advances have led to the identification of possible treatment targets and techniques for KRAS-mutant malignancies. The continued development of targeted therapies, such as KRAS-G12C and Pan-KRAS inhibitors, provides a considerable KRAS inhibitors market opportunity.

However, despite decades of research, there have been few viable tactics for targeting KRAS mutations, with the exception of recent breakthroughs like sotorasib and adagrasib, which have been approved to target a specific mutant version of KRAS known as KRAS (G12C). Because of its inherent properties, specifically targeting KRAS has proven to be a hard challenge. As a result, scientists have looked into alternative tactics such as targeting downstream signaling molecules, using epigenetic methods such as telomerase inhibitors and RNA interference, and adopting synthetic lethality procedures involving cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitors. Furthermore, as our understanding of KRAS biology grows, more companies and institutions are entering the sector to explore therapeutics for KRAS-mutant malignancies. The KRAS inhibitors market may grow highly competitive, with numerous companies contending for KRAS inhibitors market share.

Moreover, Amgen and Mirati Therapeutics are at the forefront of the race to discover KRAS inhibitors for cancer treatment. However, their present prospects are mainly focused on G12C-mutant tumors, leaving a major gap in tackling other KRAS variations. This represents a significant unmet need in the profession, given no approved treatments are currently available for other variations. Recognizing this difficulty, multiple prominent players are currently investigating alternate KRAS variations and expanding their research to cover tumors other than NSCLC. This shift in focus has the potential to lead to the development of successful medicines that can address a broader spectrum of KRAS mutations and target numerous cancer types.

Report Metrics Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] KRAS Inhibitors Market CAGR 36 % KRAS Inhibitors Market Size in 2022 USD 240 million Key KRAS Inhibitors Companies Novartis, Roche, Genentech, Verastem Oncology, Revolution Medicines, Cardiff Oncology, Immuneering Corporation, Jacobio Pharmaceuticals, BridgeBio Pharma, Mirati Therapeutics, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Elicio Therapeutics, InventisBio, Gritstone Bio, D3 Bio, and others Key KRAS Inhibitors in Pipeline JDQ443, Divarasib, Avutometinib (VS-6766), RMC-4630, Onvansertib, IMM-1-104, Glecirasib (JAB-21822), BBP-398, MRTX1133, DCC-3116, ELI-002, D-1553, SLATE-KRAS, D3S-001, and others

Scope of the KRAS Inhibitors Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: KRAS Inhibitors current marketed and emerging therapies

KRAS Inhibitors current marketed and emerging therapies KRAS Inhibitors Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging KRAS Inhibitors Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging KRAS Inhibitors Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's Views, Analyst's Views, KRAS Inhibitors Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Report Introduction 3 Key Highlights of the Report 4 Executive Summary of KRAS Inhibitors 5 Key Events 6 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 7 KRAS-inhibitors Market Overview at a Glance 7.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of KRAS-inhibitors by Therapies in 2025 7.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of KRAS-inhibitors by Therapies in 2032 7.3 Market Share (%) Distribution of KRAS-inhibitors by Indications in 2025 7.4 Market Share (%) Distribution of KRAS-inhibitors by Indications in 2032 8 Disease Background and Overview 8.1 Introduction 8.2 Clinical Significance 8.2.1 RAS Oncogene and Carcinogenesis as a Multistep Process 8.2.2 KRAS Mutation as a Prognostic Biomarker 8.2.3 KRAS Mutation and Personalized Medicine 8.3 Diagnosis 8.4 Biomarker testing for KRAS mutation 8.4.1 NSCLC 8.4.2 Colorectal Cancer 8.4.3 Pancreatic Cancer 9 Treatment 9.1 Treatment of NSCLC 9.2 Treatment of Pancreatic Cancer 9.3 Treatment for Colorectal Cancer 10 Guidelines 10.1 NICE Guidelines for KRAS Mutation Testing of Tumors in Adults with Metastatic Colorectal Cancer 10.2 ESMO Consensus Guidelines for the Management of Patients with Metastatic Colorectal Cancer 10.3 Japanese Society of Medical Oncology Clinical Guidelines: Molecular Testing for Colorectal Cancer Treatment 11 Epidemiology and Patient Population 11.1 Key Findings 11.2 Assumptions and Rationale 11.3 KRAS Mutation in NSCLC, CRC, Pancreatic Cancer 11.3.1 United States 11.3.1.1 Total Incident Cases of NSCLC in the United States 11.3.1.2 KRAS Incident Cases in NSCLC in the United States 11.3.1.3 KRAS Variant Cases in NSCLC in the United States 11.3.2 EU4 and the UK 11.3.2.1 Total Incident Cases of NSCLC in EU4 and the UK 11.3.2.2 KRAS Incident Cases in NSCLC in EU4 and the UK 11.3.2.3 KRAS Variant Cases in NSCLC in EU4 and the UK 11.3.3 Japan 11.3.3.1 Total Incident Cases of NSCLC in Japan 11.3.3.2 KRAS Incident Cases in NSCLC in Japan 11.3.3.3 KRAS Variant Cases in NSCLC in Japan 12 Marketed Drugs 12.1 Key Competitors 12.2 LUMAKRAS/LUMYKRAS (sotorasib): Amgen 12.3 KRAZATI (adagrasib): Mirati Therapeutics 13 Emerging Drugs 13.1 Key Competitors 13.2 JDQ443: Novartis 13.3 Divarasib: Roche/Genentech 13.4 Avutometinib (VS-6766): Verastem Oncology 13.5 RMC-4630: Revolution Medicines 13.6 Onvansertib: Cardiff Oncology 13.7 IMM-1-104: Immuneering Corporation 13.8 Glecirasib (JAB-21822): Jacobio Pharmaceuticals 13.9 BBP-398: BridgeBio Pharma (Navire Pharma) 13.10 MRTX1133: Mirati Therapeutics 13.11 DCC-3116: Deciphera Pharmaceuticals 13.12 ELI-002: Elicio Therapeutics 13.13 D-1553: InventisBio 13.14 SLATE-KRAS: Gritstone bio 13.15 D3S-001: D3 Bio 14 KRAS Inhibitors: The 7MM Analysis 14.1 Key Findings 14.2 Market Outlook 14.3 Key Market Forecast Assumptions 14.4 Total Market Size of KRAS-inhibitors in the 7MM 14.5 Market Size of KRAS-inhibitors by Therapies in the 7MM 14.6 United States 14.6.1 Total Market Size of KRAS-inhibitors in the United States 14.6.2 Market Size of KRAS-inhibitors by Therapies in the United States 14.7 EU4 and the UK 14.7.1 Total Market Size of KRAS-inhibitors in EU4 and the UK 14.7.2 Market Size of KRAS-inhibitors by Therapies in EU4 and the UK 14.8 Japan 14.8.1 Total Market Size of KRAS-inhibitors in Japan 14.8.2 Market Size of KRAS-inhibitors by Therapies in Japan 15 Unmet Needs 16 SWOT Analysis 17 KOL Views 18 Market Access and Reimbursement 19 Appendix 19.1 Bibliography 19.2 Report Methodology 20 DelveInsight Capabilities 21 Disclaimer

