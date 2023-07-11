Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2023) - Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SCZ) ("Santacruz" or "the Company") ("the Company" or "Santacruz") regrets to report that an employee was fatally injured as a result of underground rockfall at its Porco Mine in Bolivia on July 5, 2023.

Arturo Préstamo commented, "The health and safety of our workforce is our number one priority, and we are deeply saddened by this tragic accident and have extended our deepest condolences to the employee's family. We are providing all necessary assistance to the family and our employees during this difficult time. Our leadership, employees and contractors are committed to creating a work environment that promotes safety and zero-harm."

The underground rockfall occurred while timber supports were being replaced and no other personnel were injured. Safety personnel immediately followed mine rescue protocols to close the mine, rescue the injured employee, and informed the family and authorities. An investigation is ongoing and once completed, its conclusions and recommendations will be reviewed with key mine-site management and all staff at all mining operations to better understand what more can be done to improve Santacruz's safety performance.

About Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd.

Santacruz Silver is engaged in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The Bolivian operations are comprised of the Bolivar, Porco and the Caballo Blanco Group, which consists of the Tres Amigos, Reserva and Colquechaquita mines. The Soracaya exploration project and San Lucas ore sourcing and trading business are also in Bolivia. The Zimapan mine is in Mexico.

'signed'

Arturo Préstamo Elizondo,

Executive Chairman

