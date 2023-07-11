Anzeige
11.07.2023 | 01:00
Goya Foods, Inc.: SOUND OF FREEDOM, EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY GOYA CARES, SOARS IN THEATERS

Film Brings Evil into Light and Hope to Two Million Trafficked Children

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goya Cares, an executive producer of the new blockbuster movie SOUND OF FREEDOM, celebrates the overwhelming success of surpassing the goal of over two million viewers to represent the two million children trafficked worldwide.

"Although Tim Ballard, played by Jim Caviezel, saved many children, his focus on the mission to save one child, Rocio, is like the parable of the Lost Sheep, where the Good Shepherd leaves his flock to find one lost sheep. Indeed, every life has value and purpose. The SOUND OF FREEDOM brings this truth to light," said Bob Unanue, President and CEO of Goya Foods, and Executive Producer of SOUND OF FREEDOM.

Goya Cares, inspired by THE SOUND OF FREEDOM, is a global initiative dedicated to combating child trafficking and educating on child mental health. The initiative brings together organizations, schools, and businesses to show solidarity and ultimately to protect the most vulnerable, our children. Partners of the Goya Cares coalition help to recover, restore, and reunite survivors, while also helping raise awareness and provide schools with free access to preventative education that helps recognize the dangers of child trafficking through the Goya Cares' educational series LIGHT.

To learn more about Goya Cares, please visit: www.goyacares.com

About Goya Foods
Founded in 1936, Goya Foods, Inc. is America's largest Hispanic-owned food company, and has established itself as the leader in Latin American food and condiments. Goya manufactures, packages, and distributes over 2,500 high-quality food products from Spain, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central, and South America. Goya products have their roots in the culinary traditions of Hispanic communities around the world. The combination of authentic ingredients, robust seasonings, and convenient preparation makes Goya products ideal for every taste and every table. For more information on Goya Foods, please visit www.goya.com.

Press Contact:
Natalie J. Maniscalco
845.659.6506
natalie@retromedianyc.com

Goya Foods launches Goya Cares, a global initiative dedicated to eliminating child trafficking both domestically and internationally.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hyyyKcfJRGQ
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1560134/4154985/Goya_Cares.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sound-of-freedom-executive-produced-by-goya-cares-soars-in-theaters-301873569.html

