SigmaXL Inc. Announces Release of Version 10

KITCHENER, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2023 / SigmaXL Inc., a leading provider of user-friendly Excel Add-ins for Statistical and Graphical analysis, announces the release of SigmaXL Version 10.
"SigmaXL was designed from the ground up to be a cost-effective, powerful, but easy to use tool that enables users to measure, analyze, improve and control their service, transactional, and manufacturing processes. As an add-in to the already familiar Microsoft Excel, SigmaXL is ideal for Lean Six Sigma training or use in a college statistics course. Version 10 adds selection guides, powerful new graphical tools and General Linear Modeling," said John Noguera, CTO, SigmaXL.
New features in Version 10 include:
Graphical Tool Selection Guide
Hypothesis Test Selection Guide
Revised Control Chart Selection Guide
New Data Manipulation Tools
- Convert Raw Data to Frequency (Tally)
- Convert Frequency to Raw Data
New Graphical Tools
- Heatmap
- Interval Plots and Multiple X Interval Plots
- Empirical/Normal Cumulative Distribution Function (CDF) Plots
- XYZ Contour/Surface Plot
- Automatic Interpolation Method Selection and XY Standardization using Cross-Validation
- Inverse Distance, Akima's Polynomial and Biharmonic Spline Interpolation
New Statistical Tools
- Nonparametric Friedman and Friedman's Exact
- Nonparametric Two Sample Kolmogorov-Smirnov (KS) Test and KS Exact
- General Linear Model (GLM). Extends Advanced Multiple Regression to include:
- Fixed and Random Factors
- Nested Factors
- Covariates (can be Nested)
- For Random or Mixed Random/Fixed Factors with a balanced design, the ANOVA and Variance Components (VC) report is given based on Expected Mean Squares. VC confidence intervals using Restricted Maximum Likelihood (REML) are included.
- If the design is unbalanced or model is non-hierarchical, REML is used to compute the VC values and confidence intervals. Fixed Effects Tests are based on Satterthwaite approximation degrees of freedom.
- Main Effects with Confidence Intervals and Interaction Plots of Fitted Means for Non-Nested Fixed Factors
- Tukey and Fisher Pairwise Comparison of Means for Non-Nested Fixed Factors
- Predicted Response Calculator
- Multiple Response Optimization for Nested or Non-Nested Fixed Factors
New Measurement Systems Analysis (MSA) Templates
- GLM GageRR (Crossed) Metrics with/without Interaction
- GLM GageRR (Nested) Metrics
- GLM GageRR (Expanded) Metrics
- Orthogonal (Deming) Regression
A free 30-day trial version is available for download from the SigmaXL website at: SigmaXL.com.
About SigmaXL Inc.
SigmaXL is a leading provider of user-friendly Excel Add-ins for Lean Six Sigma tools and Monte Carlo Simulation. SigmaXL customers include market leaders like DHL, FedEx, Hanes, Kimberly-Clark, Motorola, NASA, Sonoco, Southwest Airlines and Western Union. SigmaXL software is also used by numerous colleges, universities and government agencies.
For more information, visit https://www.SigmaXL.com or call 1-888-SigmaXL (888-744-6295).
SigmaXL Version 10 New Graphical Tools
