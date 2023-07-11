Anzeige
Dienstag, 11.07.2023
Sondermeldung 10.7.2023: Unglaublicher Durchbruch gelungen!
11.07.2023 | 02:50
SigmaXL Inc. Announces Release of Version 10

KITCHENER, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2023 / SigmaXL Inc., a leading provider of user-friendly Excel Add-ins for Statistical and Graphical analysis, announces the release of SigmaXL Version 10.

"SigmaXL was designed from the ground up to be a cost-effective, powerful, but easy to use tool that enables users to measure, analyze, improve and control their service, transactional, and manufacturing processes. As an add-in to the already familiar Microsoft Excel, SigmaXL is ideal for Lean Six Sigma training or use in a college statistics course. Version 10 adds selection guides, powerful new graphical tools and General Linear Modeling," said John Noguera, CTO, SigmaXL.

New features in Version 10 include:

Graphical Tool Selection Guide

Hypothesis Test Selection Guide

Revised Control Chart Selection Guide

New Data Manipulation Tools

  • Convert Raw Data to Frequency (Tally)
  • Convert Frequency to Raw Data

New Graphical Tools

  • Heatmap
  • Interval Plots and Multiple X Interval Plots
  • Empirical/Normal Cumulative Distribution Function (CDF) Plots
  • XYZ Contour/Surface Plot
    • Automatic Interpolation Method Selection and XY Standardization using Cross-Validation
    • Inverse Distance, Akima's Polynomial and Biharmonic Spline Interpolation

New Statistical Tools

  • Nonparametric Friedman and Friedman's Exact
  • Nonparametric Two Sample Kolmogorov-Smirnov (KS) Test and KS Exact
  • General Linear Model (GLM). Extends Advanced Multiple Regression to include:
    • Fixed and Random Factors
    • Nested Factors
    • Covariates (can be Nested)
    • For Random or Mixed Random/Fixed Factors with a balanced design, the ANOVA and Variance Components (VC) report is given based on Expected Mean Squares. VC confidence intervals using Restricted Maximum Likelihood (REML) are included.
    • If the design is unbalanced or model is non-hierarchical, REML is used to compute the VC values and confidence intervals. Fixed Effects Tests are based on Satterthwaite approximation degrees of freedom.
    • Main Effects with Confidence Intervals and Interaction Plots of Fitted Means for Non-Nested Fixed Factors
    • Tukey and Fisher Pairwise Comparison of Means for Non-Nested Fixed Factors
    • Predicted Response Calculator
    • Multiple Response Optimization for Nested or Non-Nested Fixed Factors

New Measurement Systems Analysis (MSA) Templates

  • GLM GageRR (Crossed) Metrics with/without Interaction
  • GLM GageRR (Nested) Metrics
  • GLM GageRR (Expanded) Metrics
  • Orthogonal (Deming) Regression

A free 30-day trial version is available for download from the SigmaXL website at: SigmaXL.com.

About SigmaXL Inc.
SigmaXL is a leading provider of user-friendly Excel Add-ins for Lean Six Sigma tools and Monte Carlo Simulation. SigmaXL customers include market leaders like DHL, FedEx, Hanes, Kimberly-Clark, Motorola, NASA, Sonoco, Southwest Airlines and Western Union. SigmaXL software is also used by numerous colleges, universities and government agencies.

For more information, visit https://www.SigmaXL.com or call 1-888-SigmaXL (888-744-6295).

SigmaXL, Inc., Monday, July 10, 2023, Press release picture

SigmaXL Version 10 New Graphical Tools

SOURCE: SigmaXL Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/766769/SigmaXL-Inc-Announces-Release-of-Version-10

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
