SigmaXL Inc. Announces Release of Version 10

KITCHENER, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2023 / SigmaXL Inc., a leading provider of user-friendly Excel Add-ins for Statistical and Graphical analysis, announces the release of SigmaXL Version 10.

"SigmaXL was designed from the ground up to be a cost-effective, powerful, but easy to use tool that enables users to measure, analyze, improve and control their service, transactional, and manufacturing processes. As an add-in to the already familiar Microsoft Excel, SigmaXL is ideal for Lean Six Sigma training or use in a college statistics course. Version 10 adds selection guides, powerful new graphical tools and General Linear Modeling," said John Noguera, CTO, SigmaXL.

New features in Version 10 include:

Graphical Tool Selection Guide

Hypothesis Test Selection Guide

Revised Control Chart Selection Guide

New Data Manipulation Tools

Convert Raw Data to Frequency (Tally)

Convert Frequency to Raw Data

New Graphical Tools

Heatmap

Interval Plots and Multiple X Interval Plots

Empirical/Normal Cumulative Distribution Function (CDF) Plots

XYZ Contour/Surface Plot Automatic Interpolation Method Selection and XY Standardization using Cross-Validation Inverse Distance, Akima's Polynomial and Biharmonic Spline Interpolation



New Statistical Tools

Nonparametric Friedman and Friedman's Exact

Nonparametric Two Sample Kolmogorov-Smirnov (KS) Test and KS Exact

General Linear Model (GLM). Extends Advanced Multiple Regression to include: Fixed and Random Factors Nested Factors Covariates (can be Nested) For Random or Mixed Random/Fixed Factors with a balanced design, the ANOVA and Variance Components (VC) report is given based on Expected Mean Squares. VC confidence intervals using Restricted Maximum Likelihood (REML) are included. If the design is unbalanced or model is non-hierarchical, REML is used to compute the VC values and confidence intervals. Fixed Effects Tests are based on Satterthwaite approximation degrees of freedom. Main Effects with Confidence Intervals and Interaction Plots of Fitted Means for Non-Nested Fixed Factors Tukey and Fisher Pairwise Comparison of Means for Non-Nested Fixed Factors Predicted Response Calculator Multiple Response Optimization for Nested or Non-Nested Fixed Factors



New Measurement Systems Analysis (MSA) Templates

GLM GageRR (Crossed) Metrics with/without Interaction

GLM GageRR (Nested) Metrics

GLM GageRR (Expanded) Metrics

Orthogonal (Deming) Regression

A free 30-day trial version is available for download from the SigmaXL website at: SigmaXL.com.

About SigmaXL Inc.

SigmaXL is a leading provider of user-friendly Excel Add-ins for Lean Six Sigma tools and Monte Carlo Simulation. SigmaXL customers include market leaders like DHL, FedEx, Hanes, Kimberly-Clark, Motorola, NASA, Sonoco, Southwest Airlines and Western Union. SigmaXL software is also used by numerous colleges, universities and government agencies.

For more information, visit https://www.SigmaXL.com or call 1-888-SigmaXL (888-744-6295).

SigmaXL Version 10 New Graphical Tools

SOURCE: SigmaXL Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/766769/SigmaXL-Inc-Announces-Release-of-Version-10