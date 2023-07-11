|Unternehmen
|ISIN-Code
|Dividende (Währung)
|Dividende (EUR)
|INTERDIGITAL INC
|US45867G1013
|0,35 USD
|0,3181 EUR
|VRANKEN-POMMERY MONOPOLE
|FR0000062796
|-
|0,8 EUR
|VSE CORPORATION
|US9182841000
|0,1 USD
|0,0909 EUR
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|86,00
|87,00
|08:53
|86,00
|87,00
|08:38
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:15
Dividendenbekanntmachungen (11.07.2023)
| Unternehmen ISIN-Code Dividende (Währung) Dividende (EUR) INTERDIGITAL INC US45867G1013 0,35 USD 0,3181 EUR VRANKEN-POMMERY MONOPOLE FR0000062796 - 0,8 EUR VSE CORPORATION US9182841000 0...
|Mo
|InterDigital declares $0.35 dividend
|Do
|Still more upside to InterDigital, says Roth
|27.06.
|Lenovo wird zum "Gesamtsieger" im FRAND-Verfahren von InterDigital erklärt
|Lenovo gab heute bekannt, dass der britische High Court Lenovo im laufenden Rechtsstreit mit InterDigital über Lizenzgebühren für 3G-, 4G- und 5G-Patente zum eindeutigen Sieger erklärt hat. Das Gericht...
|27.06.
|Lenovo Declared "Overall Winner" in InterDigital FRAND Case
|Lenovo today announced that the UK High Court has declared Lenovo undoubtedly the overall winner in ongoing litigation with InterDigital regarding license rates for 3G, 4G, and 5G patents. The Court...
Dividendenbekanntmachungen (11.07.2023)
|11.05.
|VRANKEN-POMMERY MONOPOLE: VPM: Availability Preparatoy Documents of General Meeting of 1st June 2023
|14.04.
|Vranken-pommery Monopole - Availability Of The 2022 Reference Document
|30.03.
|VRANKEN-POMMERY MONOPOLE: ANNUAL RESULTS 2022: Net Income +36,6%
|ANNUAL RESULTS 2022Net Income +36,6% CONSOLIDATED TURNOVER CURRENT OPERATING INCOME EQUITY NET FINANCIAL DEBT € 334,5 million € 34,6 million € 414,1 million € 646,1 million +11% +10,3% +8,9% -1...
|07.02.
|VRANKEN-POMMERY MONOPOLE: Statement of the number of actions and voting rights in 23.01.31
Dividendenbekanntmachungen (11.07.2023)
|Mi
|The Latest Analyst Ratings for VSE
|04.07.
|VSE (VSEC) Buys Desser Aerospace to Boost Aviation Business
|03.07.
|VSE Closes Desser Aerospace Acquisition, Strengthening Its Aviation Business
|05.05.
|VSE CORP - 8-K, Current Report
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|INTERDIGITAL INC
|87,00
|+0,58 %
|VRANKEN-POMMERY MONOPOLE
|18,450
|0,00 %
|VSE CORPORATION
|47,800
|+0,84 %