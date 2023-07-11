DJ Why Global Funds Must Invest in China Wantian Holdings Limited?

EQS Newswire / 11/07/2023 / 12:49 UTC+8 Why Global Funds Must Invest in China Wantian Holdings Limited? This is a story of Batman and Robin in the capital market. Dr. Hooy Kok Wai, Vice Chairman of Perfect (China), has embarked on a new entrepreneurial venture through China Wantian Holdings Limited (HKSE:1854) with a focus on developing green food products. With the assistance of "Tycoon-designated Placing Agent" RaffAello, multinational and top Chinese fund shareholders have been introduced, making China Wantian shine like a star. China Wantian Holdings Limited's intrinsic qualities have destined it to attract widespread attention. Dr. Hooy's Perfect China itself aims to build a smart ecosystem platform that integrates R&D, procurement, manufacturing, logistics, sales, and services, striving to become an excellent provider of health and beauty services for all mankind. China Wantian Holdings Limited, under Dr. Hooy's leadership, is committed to constructing a green food supply chain that meets ESG specifications, and in the post-pandemic era, it has become a highly coveted listed company in the market with consumers placing greater emphasis on healthy living. The importance of a capable placing agent cannot be ignored in any investment story. RaffAello Securities has demonstrated its ability to work with top-tier clients including prominent family offices and internationally renowned funds. The firm's selective approach is evident in its track record of working only with high-quality companies and eschewing any mediocre offerings. RaffAello's reputation as a trusted and effective placement agent underscores the value it brings to its clients. In the capacity of a placing agent, RaffAello facilitated China Wantian Holdings Limited's rights issue and orchestrated the subscription of shares by Franklin Templeton Alternative Investment Asia Pacific Structured Equity Fund and China Asset Management Co. Ltd, generating a notable buzz in the market. Consequently, the stock price has since surged to double the rights issue price. Batman always needs Robin. This "Tycoon-designated Placing Agent" has always been helping enterprises to get a chance to rejuvenate their businesses. In 2020, RaffAello Securities acted as the underwriter to the rights issues of PuraPharm Corporation Limited (HKSE:1498), and after two years from the rights issue, the share price has doubled the subscription price to HKUSD1.62 as at 14 April 2022. China Wantian Holdings Limited possesses excellent intrinsic qualities, and its collaboration with RaffAello Securities is a prime example of successful synergy. China Wantian Holdings Limited has attracted the attention of investors who envision a bright future for the company and anticipate further business opportunities. The global market for green food products is growing rapidly, and China Wantian Holdings Limited is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend. Moreover, the company's commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles aligns with the values of global ESG funds and provides a significant competitive advantage. RaffAello Securities' distinguished clientele is renowned for recognizing exceptional investment opportunities, and the outlook for China Wantian Holdings Limited is undoubtedly promising. File: Why Global Funds Must Invest in China Wantian Holdings Limited? 11/07/2023 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com

