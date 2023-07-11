The US National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and its partners have assessed the technical potential for floating PV throughout Southeast Asia. Floating photovoltaics offer a promising renewable energy solution to address land-use constraints in electricity generation. The technology holds particular significance for land-scarce countries, including numerous Southeast Asian island nations, as they seek to transition to emission-free economies. NREL collaborated with the US Agency for International Development (USAID) Regional Development Mission for Asia to assess the technical potential ...

