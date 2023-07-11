Researchers led by Korea's UNIST developed a new redox flow battery concept that utilizes iron and chromium ore for redox chemistry. The proposed battery configuration may reportedly achieve a stable lifetime of 500 cycles, and a high-energy density of 38.6 Wh L-1.An international research team has developed a new concept for redox flow batteries that uses iron and chromium ore for redox chemistry. "We are in the preliminary stages of exploring the economic aspect of these batteries," the research's lead author, Hyun-Wook Lee, told pv magazine. "While we have not yet carried out a thorough levelized ...

