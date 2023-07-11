Solar electricity was up 16% from 2022, a relatively modest increase due to lower deployed solar capacity in 2022 than in 2021. For the year, solar has covered 5% of all electricity so far, with emission-free sources greater than 43%From pv magazine USA The US Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration (EIA) has issued its latest Electric Power Monthly update, which provides data through the end of April. The update reveals that solar generation rose by 16.6% from April of the previous year, accounting for just over 7% of total US electricity generated that month, up from 6% in ...

