DIF Capital Partners has secured a 10-year power purchase agreement (PPA) for a solar-plus-storage project in Bedfordshire, England. It includes 55 MW of solar capacity and 40 MW/80 MWh of storage, making it the first large-scale solar-plus-storage PPA in the country.UK investment fund DIF Capital Partners has secured a 10-year power purchase agreement for a 55 MW solar farm connected with a 40 MW/80 MWh of storage in the United Kingdom from an undisclosed buyer. The project will be located in Bedfordshire, England. Swiss consultancy Pexapark helped DIF Capital Partners in structuring the deal. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...