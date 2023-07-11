Michael Huggett and Chris Weeks to spearhead the development and rollout of a best-in-class suite of hedging solutions

Monex Europe, a leading corporate FX and hedging provider, has strengthened its team with two senior appointments. Michael Huggett joins as Senior Options Trader, and Chris Weeks joins as Head of Options Sales. Both will report into Tom Farrow, Group Director of Trading. Michael Huggett has 30 years' experience in financial markets. He joins Monex Europe from HSBC Global Markets, where he was Director of UK Corporate Sales, responsible for the firm's FX Derivative solutions. Previous roles also include Head of FX Structuring at Lloyds Bank.

Chris Weeks has over a decade of experience in the industry and an extensive track record in managing sophisticated hedging strategies for clients. He joins Monex Europe from FX payments and risk management provider Convera (formerly Western Union Business Solutions), where he was Head of Hedging.

In their new positions, Chris and Michael will be responsible for enhancing and extending Monex's full suite of hedging solutions, including FX and interest rate derivatives.

Tom Farrow, Group Director of Trading at Monex Europe, said: "With growing economic and market uncertainty making it harder than ever for businesses to forecast with confidence, we are delighted to be offering our clients a global market-leading suite of hedging solutions, which will enable them to identify and mitigate risk while benefiting from volatile conditions. Chris and Michael's unparalleled experience and complementary skillsets will be instrumental in fulfilling our objective to set a new industry benchmark in our Options solutions."

Michael Huggett, Senior Options Trader at Monex Europe, said: "What attracted me to join Monex Europe is its ambition to go far beyond existing competitor offerings that are based on a transaction-led approach by building a new full-service platform that provides clients with strategic advice and hands-on support through every stage of their journey. I will be focused on leveraging my experience to provide both existing and new clients with the best possible service."

Chris Weeks, Head of Options Sales at Monex Europe, said: "I am thrilled to be joining Monex Europe at such an exciting stage in its growth journey. I look forward to working with the existing team on developing and executing a sophisticated full-service hedging solution that further strengthens the firm's reputation as a trusted partner of choice."

