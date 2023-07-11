Anzeige
Breaking News: Cybeats schnappt sich den 5G-Technologie-Giganten!
Lauritz.com Group A/S: Lauritz.com has been taken into bankruptcy proceedings


No. 6/2023

Copenhagen, 11 July 2023

Following the announcement on June 28 2023 (company announcement no. 5/2023) regarding commencement of in-court restructuring procedures, it is announced that Lauritz.com Group A/S has been taken into bankruptcy proceedings by the Maritime & Commercial High Court after its own petition as the company has been unable to find a sustainable solution during the restructuring proceedings. At the same time, five subsidiaries (including Lauritz.com A/S) have also been taken into bankruptcy proceedings.

Attorney at law Henrik Selchau Poulsen has been appointed trustee and will continue the efforts to seek the best solution for the creditors. There are at the moment ongoing negotiations with prospective buyers that will, if they are successful, continue the business. These negotiations will, in that case, be finalized within a short timeframe.

A separate press release in Danish will be issued by the company with further details.

Henrik Selchau Poulsen, Trustee

For press enquiries, please contact:

E-mail: press@lauritz.com

Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank AB

Market place: Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm

The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.57 am CEST on 11 July 2023.


