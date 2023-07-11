Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity rights for trading, Terranet TO6 B and Terranet TO7 B (377/23)

At the request of Terranet AB, equity rights will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market as from July 12, 2023. Security name: Terranet TO6 B ------------------------------ Short name: TERRNT TO6 B ------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0020354934 ------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 298246 ------------------------------ Terms: Each warrant of series TO6 B entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new B-share in the company. Subscription will be at a subscription price equal to 70 percent of the volume weighted average price paid for the company's B-shares on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market from November 10, 2023 to November 23, 2023. The subscription price cannot be less than the quota value of the shares or higher than 0.27 SEK. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr November 27, 2023 - December 11, 2023. iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last December 6, 2023. tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Security name: Terranet TO7 B ------------------------------ Short name: TERRNT TO7 B ------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0020354942 ------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 298247 ------------------------------ Terms: Each warrant of series TO7 B entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new B-share in the company. Subscription will be at a subscription price equal to 70 percent of the volume weighted average price paid for the company's B-shares on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market from May 2, 2024 to May 16, 2024. The subscription price cannot be less than the quota value of the shares or higher than 0.27 SEK. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr May 20, 2024 - June 3, 2024. iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last May 29, 2024. tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 8-5030 1550.