Dienstag, 11.07.2023
Breaking News: Cybeats schnappt sich den 5G-Technologie-Giganten!
WKN: A2DS5J | ISIN: SE0009806045
11.07.23
09:13 Uhr
0,006 Euro
0,000
-3,23 %
GlobeNewswire
11.07.2023 | 11:34
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity rights for trading, Terranet TO6 B and Terranet TO7 B (377/23)

At the request of Terranet AB, equity rights will be traded on First North
Premier Growth Market as from July 12, 2023. 



Security name: Terranet TO6 B
------------------------------
Short name:   TERRNT TO6 B 
------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0020354934 
------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  298246    
------------------------------

Terms: Each warrant of series TO6 B entitles the holder to subscribe for one  
     (1) new B-share in the company. Subscription will be at a subscription 
     price equal to 70 percent of the volume weighted average price paid for
     the company's B-shares on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market 
     from November 10, 2023 to November 23, 2023. The subscription price  
     cannot be less than the quota value of the shares or higher than 0.27 
     SEK.                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   -                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr November 27, 2023 - December 11, 2023.                 
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  December 6, 2023.                            
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Security name: Terranet TO7 B
------------------------------
Short name:   TERRNT TO7 B 
------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0020354942 
------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  298247    
------------------------------

Terms: Each warrant of series TO7 B entitles the holder to subscribe for one  
     (1) new B-share in the company. Subscription will be at a subscription 
     price equal to 70 percent of the volume weighted average price paid for
     the company's B-shares on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market 
     from May 2, 2024 to May 16, 2024. The subscription price cannot be less
     than the quota value of the shares or higher than 0.27 SEK.      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   -                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr May 20, 2024 - June 3, 2024.                      
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  May 29, 2024.                              
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold
Fondkommission AB on +46 8-5030 1550.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
