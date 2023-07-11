Inner Mongolia Berun Group recently inaugurated a new soda ash factory in China. pv magazine spoke about the impact of the new facility on solar glass prices with Marguerite Morrin, research director for OPIS' Chemical Market Analytics. She said the facility will produce natural soda ash, which is cheaper than synthetic soda ash. China-based Inner Mongolia Berun Group started production at a new natural soda ash factory in Inner Mongolia, China, in late June. The factory, located in Alxa Right Banner, is expected to reach a capacity of 5 million metric tons (MT) by the end of this year, accounting ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...