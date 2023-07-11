Innoflight Officially Announces Its CyberDog Space Cybersecurity Suite

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / Innoflight is officially announcing the CyberDog Space Cybersecurity Suite and offering it with the company's family of secure space networking and processing products. These products include the extremely successful Compact Flight Computer (CFC) family and derivative products for advanced high-performance Mission Networking Electronics (MNE) and Mission Processing Electronics (MPE). CyberDog will be included in CFC/MNE/MPE reference designs starting this year.

Unlike other cybersecurity solutions, CyberDog offers "security-in-depth" rooted in the NIST SP 800-53 RMF (Risk Management Framework) controls and leverages Innoflight experience with High Assurance (HA) systems and National Security Agency (NSA) space crypto certifications. More recently, to address the Department of Defense (DoD) Zero Trust Reference Architecture (ZT-RA), prepared by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) and the NSA Zero Trust Engineering Team, CyberDog addresses all seven Zero Trust Pillars. Some of the applicable CyberDog components include TBU (Trusted Boot and Update); NMS (Network Monitoring Service); and DMS (Device Monitoring Service). These services are specific to the functions/applications running on the flight computer and are integrated currently through the CyberDog Trusted Linux Platform (TLP) or Trusted Xen Platform (TXP).

The CFC-400X has flown on multiple LEO and GEO missions and is awarded on multiple MEO and lunar missions. The CFC-400X provides on-orbit re-programmability, high-performance networking and processing to demonstrate advanced capabilities, like on-orbit autonomy, secure space mesh networking, edge processing for sensor data, and Rendezvous, Proximity and Docking (RPOD) operations. The CFC-400X can be bundled with multiple networking personalities to support line-rate Ethernet switching, IPv4 routing and/or Multi-Protocol Label Switching (MPLS) routing. Combined with customer-supplied software and gateware, the CFC-400X can provide a full networking stack for dynamically networking satellites to fixed ground, mobile ground, airborne and other space assets. Providing CyberDog into these avionics provides a "secure networking processing core" to address cyber resiliency into networking and data routing subsystem and edge-processing payloads, such as an on-orbit Battle Management Command, Control & Communications (BMC3) module, both of which Innoflight is providing for the Space Development Agency (SDA) Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA) Tranche 1 Transport Layer (T1TL).

A key feature of CyberDog is its expandability/flexibility, supporting integration with third-party cyber security solutions, which for example might specialize in the data layer protection or Network Intrusion Detection/Protection Systems (NIDS/NIPS). In addition, CyberDog can be integrated with virtualized or containerized environments. As a Space Cybersecurity Suite of design solutions, CyberDog will be included and/or offered with all of Innoflight's avionics and will be available for third-party avionics.

"Over 15 years ago, Innoflight was committed to bringing modern networking and security to space links, and now that capability is very much needed in space. Over the last five years, our focus has been defense-in-depth to those links all the way through to the core processors that generate the C4I that goes over these links," said Jeff Janicik, founder and CEO of Innoflight.

DISTRIBUTION STATEMENT: Approved for public release; distribution unlimited.

