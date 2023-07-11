Veriff Achieves UK Government Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework Certification

Certification ensures that Veriff customers can remotely onboard and verify users in the UK while complying with governmental requirements

LONDON, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veriff , a global identity verification provider, today announced it has achieved certification against the UK government's Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (UKDIATF ), a government initiative aimed at establishing a secure and trustworthy digital identity ecosystem in the region as a part of its digital transformation efforts. With this certification, Veriff customers can verify the identities of UK-based users more confidently, while complying with UK government approved rules.

Introduced last year, UKDIATF provides guidance and requirements for identity and authentication service providers to ensure that they meet certain technical and security standards, as well as principles for protecting users' privacy and data. The Home Office in the UK recommends companies use certified identity service providers (IDSPs) that meet the trust framework standards for Right to Work, Right to Rent and Disclosure and Barring Service's (DBS) checks.

"I'd like to congratulate Veriff for this achievement and welcome you to being part of the UKDIATF community. I am looking forward to seeing continuous progress with your digital transformation efforts in the UK," said Tony Allen, Executive Director at ACCS.

UKDIATF ensures that the companies that are part of this digital identity ecosystem, like Veriff, are held accountable and consistently meet high security standards under strict governance, while improving the efficiency and user experience of remote IDV and reducing the risk of fraud for businesses.

"This certification gives our global customers additional assurance that our internal processes meet generally accepted best practices. Even though UKDIATF is specifically designed for the UK market, certification requirements such as data privacy, risk management, and others - are in line with global industry standards," said Indrek Heinloo, COO of Veriff. "Certifications like these are a true testament to our continued commitment to building trust and stopping fraud simply and effectively. Being a part of the UKDIATF community gives our existing and new customers even more confidence in our technology, security, and processes."

The verification process is simple yet thorough for UK users. If an individual wants to rent accommodation or work in the UK, the "Right to Rent" or "Right to Work" checks are required. As part of the verification process, a user takes a photo of their ID and a selfie. Their identity and document authenticity are then checked. Finally, checks against the CIFAS database, Credit history, Electoral roll, and Politically Exposed Person (PEP) registry are run. If a user passes all these checks, their session is approved.

To learn more about Veriff's UKDIATF certification, please visit us here .

About Veriff

Veriff is the preferred identity verification partner for the world's biggest and best digital companies, including pioneers in fintech, crypto, gaming and the mobility sectors. The partner of choice for businesses who need to rapidly and effortlessly verify online users from anywhere in the world, Veriff delivers the widest possible identity document coverage. To learn more, visit veriff.com .

About ACCS

The Age Check Certification Scheme (ACCS) is a UKAS-accredited conformity assessment body, comprised of auditors, certification specialists, and data protection experts. We independently test and certify online and offline systems that check age and identity, such as passport scanners, biometric technology, and age verification software. The Age Check Certification Scheme's mission is to protect children from the harm associated with access to age-restricted products, content and services.

