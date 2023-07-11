Peraso, Inc.: Peraso and Jaguar Wave Announce PtP and PtMP Solutions for 60GHz mmWave Fixed Wireless Access

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / Peraso Inc., (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso" or the "Company") and Jaguar Wave together announced production readiness of the JW-PTP6150/51 product family from Jaguar Wave, a new Point-to-Point (PtP) and Point-to-Multipoint (PtMP) solution for 60GHz unlicensed Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) networks utilizing Peraso's mmWave technology.

The Jaguar Wave PTP/PtMP products are designed to withstand the harsh outdoor environments where FWA equipment is frequently deployed. More specifically, these products achieve the following stringent reliability ratings.

IP rating: IP 67

Lightning protection: 6KV

Electrostatic: 15KV

The PTP6150/51 products utilizing Peraso's 60GHz integrated circuits are focused on accelerating time to market and reducing the cost of designing a module that is capable of being manufactured in high volume, while also providing unmatched quality and reliability. Peraso's mmWave solutions offer low latency, high reliability, multi-gigabit throughput and can be configured to support unique capabilities that enable PtP and PtMP FWA applications.

"We've been working with Peraso for several years now, and we're confident that the Company provides the most compelling silicon solution in the market for 60GHz PtMP solutions," states James Li, Chief Marketing Officer at Jaguar Wave. "Peraso is the only silicon provider that supplies both a baseband and radio chip set that works across the 57-71GHz range. Sourcing that technology from one supplier is essential to providing reliable, cost-effective products in the mmWave frequency bands."

"It's important for Peraso to establish relationships with manufacturers such as Jaguar Wave, which is skilled at delivering comprehensive mmWave solutions," said Ron Glibbery, Peraso's CEO. "With the introduction of the PTP6150/51 product family, Wireless Internet Service Providers (WISPs) around the world can commence deployment of symmetrical 1 Gigabit wireless solutions to their customers in a timely fashion. We're thrilled to be working with Jaguar Wave on these mmWave products and look forward to continued collaboration."

JW-PTP6150/51 Key features include:

57 - 71 GHz

6 full bandwidth and 13½ bandwidth channel capability

High-power 16 RF chains

64 element antenna arrays

Total user data capacity > 2 Gbps

SFP+ (Small Form-Factor Pluggable Transceiver plus) supported (Model 6151 only)

Multi-user support up to 32 STA

Peraso Directional Beam Scan and Connect (DBSC) and STA Focus for establishing long-range Fixed Wireless links Up to 1.5Km on distance

Automatic system tuning to optimize channel utilization

-30°C to 55°C operation

12V DC power input

CE Certified

Scanned for FCC compliance

Auto aligning antenna for easy deployment Simple intuitive management



###

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high-performance 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, antenna modules, software, and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video, and factory automation. In addition, Peraso's solutions for data and telecom networks focus on Accelerating Data Intelligence and Multi-Access Edge Computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

About Jaguar Wave

Jaguar Wave, established in 2016, is a pioneering force in the development of mmWave technology and related products. Equipped with a state-of-the-art mmWave R&D lab and a team of top-tier wireless communication industry professionals, Jaguar Wave is dedicated to providing cutting edge solutions to meet the demands of the modern world. As one of the earliest companies to engage in mmWave technology research in Asia, Jaguar Wave possess a wealth of experience in developing systems which enable the company to build a solid foundation for the application of mmWave solutions in industrial internet, smart city, AR & VR and other emerging fields.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." These statements may be identified by words such as "estimates," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "strategy," "goal," or "planned," "seeks," "may," "might", "will," "expects," "intends," "believes," "should," and similar expressions, or the negative versions thereof, and which also may be identified by their context. All statements that address availability, operating performance, cost benefits, and advantages of the products of Peraso and anticipated use of mmWave by service providers, that are not otherwise historical facts, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those projected in any such forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. These factors include but are not limited to, anticipated use of mmWave by service providers, the availability and performance of Peraso's products, the successful integration of Peraso's products and technology with third-party semiconductor and antenna solutions, reliance on manufacturing partners to assist successfully with the fabrication of our ICs and antenna modules, availability of quantities of ICs supplied by our manufacturing partners at a competitive cost, level of intellectual property protection provided by our patents, vigor and growth of markets served by our customers and our operations, and other risks. Peraso undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

Media Contact

Tyler Weiland

Shelton Group

+1-972-571-7834

tweiland@sheltongroup.com

Peraso Contact

Mark Lunsford

CRO

mlunsford@perasoinc.com

Jaguar Wave Contact

James Li

CMO

James.li@jaguarwave.com

SOURCE: Peraso, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/766771/Peraso-and-Jaguar-Wave-Announce-PtP-and-PtMP-Solutions-for-60GHz-mmWave-Fixed-Wireless-Access