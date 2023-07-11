Gb Sciences' First-in-Class Parkinson's Disease Therapy Successfully Completes Dose Response Study at the University of Lethbridge

The Parkinson's disease market is expected to grow to $12.8 billion by 2028.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / Gb Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:GBLX), a leading cannabis- and plant-inspired biopharmaceutical research and development company, has successfully completed a dose response study in rodents at the University of Lethbridge that supports Gb Sciences' cannabinoid-based therapy for Parkinson's disease. The study has established dose ranges and the corresponding times to onset and duration of action in a rodent model. In addition to the dosage range findings, this study demonstrated that Gb Sciences' Parkinson's disease formulations were well tolerated, and there were no adverse effects. As early as next year, Gb Sciences plans on filing an Investigational New Drug Application to begin first-in-human clinical trials. As the second most common neurodegenerative disease, the market for Parkinson's disease (PD) treatments is expected to grow to $12.8 billion by 2028.

"Gb Sciences is developing a first-in-class, cannabinoid-based treatment for the motor symptoms of Parkinson's disease. From this critical study, we have established ranges for the dosage and duration of action in a rodent model that helps us to predict the corresponding and appropriate dose range and duration of action of Gb Sciences' Parkinson's disease therapies for our first-in-human trial," explained Dr. Andrea Small-Howard, President, Chief Science Officer, and board member of Gb Sciences, Inc. "Additionally, this study augments our safety data and suggests that our novel therapeutic may also help alleviate the significant non-motor symptoms of the disease such as problems with sleeping and appetite."

The dose response study in rodents performed at the University of Lethbridge helps to establish the correct dosing of Gb Sciences' cannabinoid-containing Parkinson's formulations for a first-in-human trial. Dr. Robert Sutherland, Ph.D., FRSC, Professor and Chair of the Department of Neuroscience at the University of Lethbridge, Board of Governors Research Chair in Neuroscience, and Director of the Canadian Centre for Behavioral Neuroscience, used deep learning models to analyze the rich data sets from their "Home Cage Small World" behavioral assessments of rodents with video cameras and Artificial Intelligence, using a system developed by Neurocage Systems Ltd. Future studies confirming the mechanism of action of these cannabinoid-based Parkinson's formulations are planned with Dr. Sutherland's research group at the University of Lethbridge using their state-of-the-art behavioral measurement methods for rodents.

About Gb Sciences and GbS Global Biopharma

Gb Sciences, Inc. is a plant-inspired, biopharmaceutical research and development company creating patented, disease-targeted formulations of cannabis- and other plant-inspired therapeutic mixtures for the prescription drug market through its Canadian subsidiary, GbS Global Biopharma, Inc. The 'plant-inspired' active ingredients in its therapeutic mixtures are synthetic homologues identical to the original plant compounds but produced under current Good Manufacturing Practices. Gb Sciences' intellectual property portfolio contains six U.S. and five foreign patents issued, 1 U.S. and 3 foreign patents allowed; as well as 18 U.S. and 55 foreign patent-pending applications. In its drug development pipeline, Gb Sciences has five preclinical phase product development programs. Gb Sciences' lead program for Parkinson's disease is being prepared for a first-in-human clinical trial. Gb Sciences' formulations for chronic pain, anxiety and depression are currently in preclinical animal studies with researchers at the National Research Council of Canada (NRC). The company received positive preclinical proof-of-concept data supporting its complex mixtures for the treatment of Cytokine Release Syndrome, and its lead candidates will be optimized based on late-stage preclinical studies at Michigan State University. The Company has also received positive preclinical proof-of-concept data supporting its phytochemical mixtures for the treatment of anxiety. Gb Sciences' productive research and development network includes distinguished universities, hospitals, and Contract Research Organizations. To learn more, visit www.gbsciences.com.

About the University of Lethbridge

Founded in 1967, on traditional Blackfoot land, the University of Lethbridge is home to approximately 8,000 undergraduate and graduate students from around the world. With campuses in Lethbridge and Calgary, ULethbridge is one of Canada's top universities and leading research institutions. Its Blackfoot name, gifted by Elder Bruce Wolf Child, is Iniskim, meaning Sacred Buffalo Stone. The University of Lethbridge is a board-governed public post-secondary institution operating in Alberta as a comprehensive academic and research university under the authority of the Post-secondary Learning Act.

ULethbridge serves the people of southern Alberta through programs, research and creative activity that contribute to economic and social prosperity locally and globally. Founded on the principles of liberal education, the University of Lethbridge is broad in scope while promoting excellence in undergraduate and graduate education that prepares students to understand and address an increasingly complex and interconnected world. The University fosters a learning community that meets the educational and personal growth needs of its students by emphasizing teaching excellence, exposure to research, information literacy, interaction with professors and instructors, effective academic advising, applied learning opportunities and career counseling, as well as a spectrum of cultural, recreational and extracurricular opportunities. To learn more, visit www.ulethbridge.ca.

