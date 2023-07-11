Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2023) - Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex or the Company") is pleased to announce that it has resumed its gold exploration drilling program at its 100% owned Perron project located just outside the town of Normetal, Quebec. Currently four drills are on site at the newly discovered Team Zone. The Team Zone is currently outlined over 400 x 200 m laterally and from surface to a depth of approximately 400 m. It sits within the Beaupre Rhyolite at the contact of the Normetal Fault and approximately 600 m north of the High Grade Zone.

Jacques Trottier, Chairman of the Board, commented, "Thanks to the hard work of the fire fighters, the forest fires in the Normetal area are largely behind us and we are resuming our drilling with an immediate focus on the Team Zone. We have identified five distinct orientations of gold-bearing veins and we are delineating the zone at 50 metres centres as well as expanding along trend. Drilling on this target has gone exceptionally well as evidenced by our recent results and I look forward to the balance of the summer drilling and to reporting more results from our exploration work."

Trottier continued, "With respect to our regional exploration drill program we anticipate following up on the Gratien zone, the N110 corridor to the west, as well as the eastern VMS target later in the summer/fall. There is no shortage of exciting targets at Perron and I am very pleased to be back in the field."

Amex confirms none of its facilities nor equipment were damaged by the forest fires.

Qualified Persons, Quality Assurance & Quality Control

Jérôme Augustin P.Geo. Ph.D., (OGQ 2134), an Independent Qualified Person as defined by Canadian NI 43-101 standards, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release. The drilling campaign and the quality control program have been planned and supervised by Jérôme Augustin. Core logging and sampling were completed by Laurentia Exploration.

The quality assurance and quality control protocols include insertion of blank or standard samples every 10 samples on average, in addition to the regular insertion of blank, duplicate, and standard samples accredited by Laboratoire Expert or ALS Canada Ltd. during the analytical process.

For all analyses targeting gold mineralization, gold values are estimated by fire assay with finish by atomic absorption. Values over 3 ppm Au are reanalyzed by fire assay with finish by gravimetry by Laboratoire Expert Inc, Rouyn-Noranda. Samples containing visible gold mineralization are analyzed by metallic sieve. For additional quality assurance and quality control, all samples were crushed to 90% less than 2 mm prior to pulverization, in order to homogenize samples which may contain coarse gold.

For analyses targeting VMS mineralization, zinc, copper and silver values are estimated by four acid digestion multi-elements Inductively Coupled Plasma - Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES), ME-ICP61 at ALS Canada Ltd. Zinc values over 1%, copper values over 1%, and silver values over 100 g/t are estimated by four acid digestion ICP-AES, OG62. Gold values are estimated by fire assay with atomic absorption finish.

About Amex

Amex Exploration Inc. has made significant gold discoveries on its 100% owned high-grade Perron Gold Project located ~110 kilometres north of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, consisting of 117 contiguous claims covering 4,518 hectares. The project is well-serviced by existing infrastructure, on a year-round road, 10 minutes from an airport and just outside the town of Normétal (~8 km). In addition, the project is in close proximity to a number of major gold producers' milling operations. The project hosts both bulk tonnage and a high-grade gold style mineralization. Since January 2019, Amex has intersected significant gold mineralization in multiple gold zones and discovered copper-rich VMS zones.

Forward-looking statements

