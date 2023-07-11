Sterling, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2023) - Azure IAM has announced its conditional access system consulting service for organizations, including universities, looking to robustly secure both users and assets in the cloud. Following the recent announcement, Azure IAM provides clients of all sizes with cloud security systems that are designed to be as unobtrusive and secure as possible. With this service, the team helps organizations implement systems using a range of lightweight access management solutions, all managed through the Azure Active Directory.

With this expanded service, Azure IAM wants to empower universities and other entities to leverage highly complex cloud security ecosystems that entail careful control when it comes to network access. These systems are designed and implemented by the company's team to facilitate a high degree of accountability among users through a variety of means.

The consultancy is capable of quickly and effectively implementing digital identity consolidation systems intended to record the complete digital footprint of a given user on a network across their different accounts, therefore simplifying the verification process.

The security architects at Azure IAM are experts in the Microsoft Azure suite of products, which can provide the framework necessary to support a versatile range of other specialty systems. Network administrators taking advantage of these services can connect and manage their new and existing access management systems through Azure AD, or through existing control methods.

With this announcement, Azure IAM expands its conditional access capabilities to meet almost any need possible, particularly for clients that require extreme security measures to protect their data. Their expert team is available to discuss specific implementations and pricing information. They can help prevent external attacks such as phishing or social engineering while also protecting against impersonation attempts or theft attempts from within the network.

