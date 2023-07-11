Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity rights for trading Bioservo Technologies AB (378/23)

At the request of Bioservo Technologies AB , Bioservo Technologies AB equity rights will be traded on First North as from July 12, 2023. Security name: Bioservo Technologies AB TO3 -------------------------------------------- Short name: BIOS TO3 -------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0020354280 -------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 298248 -------------------------------------------- Terms: Issue price: 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price during November 22,2023 - December 5. 2023 however minimum SEK 0.2 and maximum SEK 2.00 per share. 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Bioservo Technologies AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscript December 6, 2023 - December 20, 2023. ion period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last December 18, 2023 trading day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 528 00 399.