Dienstag, 11.07.2023
Breaking News: Cybeats schnappt sich den 5G-Technologie-Giganten!
WKN: A2DSXU | ISIN: SE0009779085
München
11.07.23
09:08 Uhr
0,067 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity rights for trading Bioservo Technologies AB (378/23)

At the request of Bioservo Technologies AB , Bioservo Technologies AB equity
rights will be traded on First North as from July 12, 2023. 



Security name: Bioservo Technologies AB TO3
--------------------------------------------
Short name:   BIOS TO3          
--------------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0020354280        
--------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  298248           
--------------------------------------------

Terms:   Issue price: 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price during 
      November 22,2023 - December 5. 2023 however minimum SEK 0.2 and   
      maximum SEK 2.00 per share.                     
      1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in    
      Bioservo Technologies AB                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscript December 6, 2023 - December 20, 2023.                
ion                                       
 period:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last    December 18, 2023                          
 trading                                    
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 528 00
399.
