The Chilean authorities want to contract 5,400 GWh of power from renewable energy, while also including battery storage. The selected developers will secure 20-year power purchase agreements (PPAs).From pv magazine LatAm CNE, Chile's energy regulator, has published the bidding rules for the Licitación Suministro 2023/01 renewable energy tender, which will supply electricity for regulated customers. The CNE said in a statement that the planned auction will be for a total of 5,400 GWh, divided into two blocks of 1,800 GWh and 3,600 GWh each, to cover consumption from 2027 to 2028. The selected ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...