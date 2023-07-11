Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Cybeats schnappt sich den 5G-Technologie-Giganten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CUL9 | ISIN: CA05353D1033 | Ticker-Symbol: 1BU0
Frankfurt
11.07.23
12:49 Uhr
0,089 Euro
+0,002
+2,30 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AVANT BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVANT BRANDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0890,10315:05
0,0920,10215.06.
ACCESSWIRE
11.07.2023 | 13:38
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Avant Brands, Inc.: Avant Brands Announces Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call Details

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / Avant Brands Inc. (TSX:AVNT)(OTCQX:AVTBF)(FRA:1BU0) ("Avant" or the "Company"), a leading producer of innovative, premium handcrafted cannabis products, is pleased to announce that it intends to release its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended May 31, 2023, after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday, July 17, 2023.

A conference call with management will be held on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at 12 PM PT (3 PM ET).

Conference Call Dial Details:

Canada/USA TF: +1-800-319-4610
International Toll: +1-604-638-5340

Please dial in 5 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call.

Audio replay information and a transcript will be available on Avant's investor relations section of the website.

About Avant Brands Inc.

Avant is an innovative, market-leading premium cannabis company. Avant has multiple operational production facilities across Canada, which produce high-quality, handcrafted cannabis products, based on unique and exceptional cultivars. Avant's products are distributed via three complementary sales channels: recreational, medical and export. Avant's recreational consumer brands include: BLK MKT, Tenzo, Cognoscente and Treehugger, which are sold in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Atlantic Canada, Québec and the territories. The Company's medical cannabis brand, GreenTec, is distributed nationwide, directly to qualified patients through its GreenTec Medical portal and through various medical cannabis partners. Avant is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: AVNT), and cross-trades on the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: AVTBF) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA: 1BU0). The Company is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia and has operations in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.

To learn more about Avant, access the investor presentation, or learn more about its consumer brands, please visit www.avantbrands.ca.

For additional information, please contact:

Investor Relations at Avant Brands Inc.
+1-800-351-6358
ir@avantbrands.ca

SOURCE: Avant Brands, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/766619/Avant-Brands-Announces-Q2-2023-Earnings-Conference-Call-Details

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.