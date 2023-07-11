Anzeige
Dienstag, 11.07.2023
Breaking News: Cybeats schnappt sich den 5G-Technologie-Giganten!
Delisting of AS "VEF" shares from the Baltic Secondary List

Nasdaq Riga decided on July 11, 2023 to approve the application of AS "VEF" and
to delist its bearer shares (ISIN LV0000101079, ticker VEF1R) from the Baltic
Secondary List. The last listing day of AS "VEF" is set to July 12, 2023. 

AS "VEF" shareholders resolved on applying for delisting from the regulated
market in the annual general meeting of shareholders on April 26, 2023. The
takeover offer to delist AS "VEF" shares from the regulated market was made.
After the offer SIA "VEF KOMUNIKACIJU SERVISS" owns 896 310 or 46.09% of AS
"VEF" shares. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
