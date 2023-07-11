Ecobot is Now Available for Android-Powered Devices

Ecobot launches environmental permitting mobile app for Android devices.

ASHEVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / Ecobot, the premier digital solution for mandatory pre-construction environmental assessments, today released a version of Ecobot Collector, its field application for smartphones and tablets, for Android. The launch further widens access to the platform that has now been used to generate more than 100,000 regulatory reports, driving digitization in the Architectural, Engineering, and Construction (AEC); energy; transportation; and environmental consulting industries.

Ecobot Collector is now available for Android devices

Ecobot is the fastest wetland delineation app available.

Collector is the most efficient and reliable digital method for capturing environmental field data for permitting ahead of infrastructure-scale construction. Ecobot streamlines the entire pre-construction assessment process from fieldwork through reporting. The platform supports collaboration among geographically distributed teams and provides tools to automatically recontextualize field data and maximize how it can be used by environmental consultants, engineers, and planners alike.

"This launch reflects our customer-driven approach to answering the needs of the industry," said Emmet McGovern, Chief Technology Officer at Ecobot. "We've added two key former customers as team members, including our product manager and senior solutions engineer, allowing us richer insights into our build-measure-learn approach to delivering impactful enterprise software."

According to Environmental Business Journal's "Perspectives On The Environmental Industry 2023" report, the industry is turning a corner with wider adoption of technology: Digital tools that facilitate the effective collection and deployment of environmental data have emerged as a major strategic factor in the success of environmental consulting firms. "Data management, deployment, and display are increasingly a differentiator for both internal efficiencies and client retention," said Editor-in-Chief Grant Ferrier.

In the wake of shifting policy, alongside increased development and environmental impacts, it is more critical than ever to maximize how we use environmental data.

Collector is available to download for Android on Google Play and for iOS via the Apple App Store.

About Ecobot

Ecobot is a cloud-based platform that supports efficiency by optimizing data collection and management for environmental permits, and enables customers to utilize data in a variety of contexts. Ecobot helps customers deliver data consistency across a distributed workforce, and enables them to leverage field data for improvements to the construction lifecycle. See how Ecobot can transform your pre-construction permitting workflow at ecobot.com.

