Space Tea and Sprouts Farmers Market Deepen Their Partnership With Long-Term Product Placement

Following a successful launch, Space Tea and Sprouts are committed to providing customers with adaptogenic mushroom drinks that contain healthy ingredients, including Reishi mushrooms and Lion's Mane mushrooms, in an amazing-tasting beverage.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / Space Tea's partnership with Sprouts Farmers Market will now include a prominent placement in chain-wide distribution beginning in July with the launch of iced tea and lemonade beverages, such as best-selling flavor Golden Mango, as well as Original and Watermelon flavors.

"We are very excited about the national launch of Space Tea inside the beverage aisle at Sprouts," Gabriel Heymann, co-founder and CEO, said. "Their focus on natural, better-for-you products is central to why we created Space Tea."

After a successful initial trial run in Sprouts, the new launch is a permanent partnership that will feature Space Tea, the world's first adaptogenic mushroom iced tea and lemonade beverage, in the grocery chain's tea/beverage aisle centerpiece, displaying the Original, Golden Mango, and Watermelon flavors.

"Sprouts was our first national retail partnership and has proven to be a great match with what we provide, a refreshing blend of iced tea and lemonade, and what the store offers in terms of healthy options for the consumer," Heymann said. "We are transitioning to a more permanent location within Sprouts as we evolve our partnership."

As one of the fastest-growing retailers in the U.S., Sprouts is an ideal location for Space Tea's certified organic, non-GMO, gluten-free, and kosher products, which uses a blend of non-psychoactive, functional Reishi and Lion's Mane mushrooms for enhanced uplifting energy, focus, mood-boosting properties, and mental clarity.

According to Research and Markets, the global functional beverage market is expected to reach $208 billion in 2027 due to the growing popularity of functional mushrooms found in a variety of healthcare and pharmaceutical products.

"Space Tea offers high-quality ingredients that have been used for centuries to promote focus and mental clarity," Heymann said. "Sprouts is our latest expansion that enables more people to experience the potential benefits of Reishi and Lion's Mane mushroom in an amazing-tasting beverage format."

According to tamimteas.com, functional mushrooms with Lion's Mane, Reishi, and Chaga have been used as natural remedies to soothe the body for centuries, supporting digestion, energy, the immune system, mental clarity, mood, relaxation, and sleep. Adaptogens are herbs that can help the body's stress response systems and improve the ability to adapt and restore after stress exposure.

Since its launch in August 2021, Space Tea has quickly become a bestseller of iced tea and lemonade beverages across Southern California and is also available at Bristol Farms, Earthbar, Erewhon Market, Lazy Acres, Mother's Market, and Sun Life.

To learn more about Space Tea, visit spacetea.com or Instagram at instagram.com/spacetea. Contact Space Tea via email at sales@spacetea.com.

About Space Tea

Space Tea is the world's first mushroom tea and lemonade featuring a refreshing and classic blend of iced tea and lemonade. Its mission is mental wellness through music, meditation, and mushrooms. Space Tea is brewed with functional, adaptogenic Reishi mushrooms and Lion's Mane mushrooms, which have been studied extensively for their effects on energy, focus, and memory. Check out Space Tea on Instagram at instagram.com/spacetea.

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates more than 380 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.

Contact Information

Maria Penaloza

maria.penaloza@newswire.com

SOURCE: Space Tea

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/766236/Space-Tea-and-Sprouts-Farmers-Market-Deepen-Their-Partnership-With-Long-Term-Product-Placement