The volume and complexity of data generated by renewables sites is growing, as are the regulatory requirements regarding its collection and delivery. Here's how modern asset management systems can deliver better functionality and management to project operators and owners.The solar industry is growing at all stages along the supply chain. One of the key challenges of efficient production during an era of rapid growth is ever-increasing complexity. Renewables asset operators' jobs become more complex as teams are required to manage a variety of disparate facilities, which use a wide array of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...