From December, Norse Atlantic will serve four destinations in Europe from Miami, with Berlin and Paris joining London and Oslo.

Flights from Miami (MIA) to Paris (CDG) will operate four times a week and start from $165 one-way including taxes.

Flights from Miami (MIA) to Berlin (BER) will operate once a week and start from $165 one-way including taxes.

Norse Atlantic Airways, the pioneering low cost transatlantic airline, is pleased to announce the launch of new flights connecting Miami to Paris beginning December 12th, 2023 and Miami to Berlin beginning December 14th, 2023 as part of its upcoming winter schedule. Flights are on sale now at www.flynorse.com.

With the addition of these new routes, Norse Atlantic Airways continues to strengthen its position as a leading carrier for US passengers seeking affordable European destinations. Both Paris Berlin offer tourists a unique blend of history, vibrant culture, exciting nightlife, and diverse experiences that can make for an unforgettable trip. During the winter season, the cities transform themselves into the magical winter wonderlands that make this the perfect time for a cozy, festive getaway.

"Europe in winter is truly magical and we are delighted to connect yet another city in the US to Paris and Berlin, offering guests a chance to explore these historic destinations. Thanks to Norse Atlantic, there are now affordable direct air links from Miami to Paris, Berlin, London and Oslo throughout the winter season meaning more travelers will now be able to experience these amazing destinations on both sides of the Atlantic," said Bjorn Tore Larsen, CEO Norse Atlantic Airways.

Norse Atlantic exclusively operates Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. The cabin offers passengers a relaxed and comfortable travel experience with each seat including a personal state-of-the-art entertainment experience. Our Premium cabin offers an industry leading 43" seat pitch and 12" recline allowing passengers to arrive at their destination feeling refreshed and ready to explore their destination.

Norse Atlantic offers two cabin choices, Economy and Premium. Passengers can choose from a simple range of fares, Light, Classic and Flextra, that reflect the way that they want to travel, and which options are important to them. Light fares represent Norse's value option, while Flextra fares include the maximum baggage allowance, two meal services, an enhanced airport and onboard experience and increased ticket flexibility.

About Norse Atlantic Airways

Norse Atlantic Airways is an airline that offers affordable fares on long-haul flights, primarily between Europe and the United States. The company was founded by CEO and major shareholder Bjorn Tore Larsen in March 2021. Norse has a fleet of 15 modern, fuel-efficient and more environmentally friendly Boeing 787 Dreamliners that serve destinations including New York, Los Angeles, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Orlando, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Boston, Oslo, London, Berlin, Rome and Paris. The company's first flight took off from Oslo to New York on June 14, 2022.

