INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: AiM Medical Robotics, Desktop Help to Keynote BIOMEDevice Boston in September

Registration for BIOMEDevice Boston is now open, offering attendees numerous networking opportunities at the most comprehensive medical device and manufacturing event on the East Coast.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / BIOMEDevice Boston , the East Coast's premier event showcasing emerging technologies and trends from the medtech market, is set to take place Sept. 20-21, 2023, at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center.

This event offers the most extensive look into product lifecycle-from prototype to production in medical technology, covering digital health, surgical robotics and medical devices. More than 200 exhibitors and 30 industry speakers and thought leaders will be in attendance to provide more than 20 hours of educational content.

BIOMEDevice Boston will host two keynote presentations, featuring Dr. Gregory Fischer, CEO of AiM Medical Robotics, and Nicole Black, Vice President of Biomaterials and Innovation at Desktop Health, who will take Center Stage to discuss the biggest innovations within the medical device community.

On Sept. 20 at 1 p.m., Fischer will share his expertise on how innovators bring medical products and devices to life through local resources, as well as detail how to conceptualize, refine and commercialize medical devices. Fischer's experience as a researcher, professor, lead investigator on federal government-supported grants and director of a state-funded MedTech accelerator gives him the unique advantage of observing the challenges that come with life cycle of new medtech devices through the different viewpoints of patients, clinicians and hospitals.

Nicole Black, who holds a Ph.D. in Philosophy with a focus on biomedical engineering, will hold the second-day keynote and offer a unique perspective on how 3D printing continues to revolutionize the medical device market. Black will discuss the new technological developments that allow 3D printing to produce specialized parts for complex medical devices used for human tissue grafts; specifically, the PhonoGraft® device that repairs eardrums.

"BIOMEDevice Boston brings together the brightest minds in the medtech industry who aim to inspire the next innovative life changing medical device. Our keynote speakers will share in detail the process to bring these technologies to fruition," says Adrienne Zepeda, Group Event Director, BIOMEDevice Boston. "The global medical device industry, valued at $512.29 billion in 2022, is expected to grow to $799.67 billion by 2030. New technologies are developing every day in the market, and it is essential to know of the latest OEMs as buyers and sellers discuss emerging trends and practices to advance the medical device industry."

