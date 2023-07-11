Palos Verdes Assays Pending

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2023) - Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the airborne ZTEM geophysical survey at Hot Breccia has been completed as part of an ongoing exploration program at the project located in the center of the prolific Arizona Copper Belt. The Company has also received assay results for the first batch of samples taken at the project, that indicate the presence of not only copper mineralization, but also gold mineralization associated with gossanous veins and shear zones.

Dr. Craig Gibson, President and CEO commented: "We are pleased to have completed the ZTEM survey on time, and are looking forward to seeing the results, with interpretations expected to be received in the next few weeks. We are also excited about the first assay results that, when combined with historic assays by the property vendor, show not only copper mineralization in the area of the surface exposures of the namesake polylithic breccia, but also gold values with some copper associated with gossanous shear zones throughout the property that are commonly located at the contacts of a dike swarm cutting older rocks. The presence of gold in the mineralizing system could be important for future development of the project."

Table 1. Highlight assays for samples from Hot Breccia

Sample Type Sampler Width (m)

Easting Northing

Cu_% Au g/t 74304 Chip Vendor, 1989

525,879 3,653,846 - 0.13 75000 Chip Vendor, 1989

527,574 3,654,602 - 2.1 84835 Chip Vendor, 1989

526,967 3,653,733 1.28 0.062 84836 Selected Vendor, 1989

526,175 3,652,946 - 18 84837 Selected Vendor, 1989

526,153 3,652,908 0.55 28 84838 Chip Vendor, 1989

526,054 3,653,161 - 0.125 84839 Chip Vendor, 1989

526,030 3,653,200 - 0.1 84841 Chip Vendor, 1989

525,862 3,653,505 - 0.375 84843 Selected Vendor, 1989

525,700 3,654,197 - 1.2 84844 Selected Vendor, 1989

525,665 3,654,294 - 2.4 84845 Chip Vendor, 1989

525,734 3,654,348 - 0.53 W147767 Chip Vendor, 2023 1.5 526,911 3,653,668 - 0.18 W147768 Subcrop grab Vendor, 2023 2.0 526,971 3,653,681 1.17 0.074 22006 Selected Prismo 0.2 x 0.5 526,703 3,654,137 - 0.334 22007 Chip-channel Prismo 0.5 526,529 3,653,988 - 0.404 22008 Channel Prismo 1 526,053 3,652,802 1.11 3.75 22013 Selected Prismo 1 526,901 3,653,654 0.21 0.005 Coordinates in WGS84.







Figure 1. Copper (left) and Gold (right) plotted on preliminary LiDAR interpretation with small mines and prospects and historic drill holes. The inset shows the location of the figure in the land package.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/173046_prismofigure1.jpg

The Hot Breccia project consists of 227 mining concessions that lie about four kilometers from the historic Christmas mine which recorded production of about 481.6 Mlbs of copper from 20.2 M tons at a grade of 1.2% Cu plus significant gold and silver (Sources: Arizona Geological Society Spring Field Trip Guide in 2014). Prismo has not been able to verify the production information and it is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Hot Breccia property. It is believed that the Hot Breccia property may contain high grade skarn mineralization similar to that originally mined at the Christmas mine and the historical information is being used by Prismo solely to plan and guide future exploration.





Figure 2. Location of the Hot Breccia project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/173046_prismofigure2.jpg

Kennecott drilled seven holes from 1972 to 1981 and Phelps Dodge drilled two holes on and near the current property in the same era.

All drill holes intersected hydrothermal alteration within the volcanic rocks that overlie the typically better mineralized Paleozoic carbonate rocks with increasing alteration intensity downwards. The carbonate host units have several copper intercepts reported to exceed 1% copper and elevated zinc.





Figure 3. Location of the Hot Breccia claim package southeast of the Christmas mine.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/173046_39bc4345549b7a29_006full.jpg

Palos Verdes Update

The Company has completed 1,239 meters of drilling in seven holes, with the 8th hole in progress. We expect to release assay results from the first seven holes during the week of July 17.

QA/QC

Rock samples taken by Prismo were analyzed by multielement ICP-AES and MS methods by ALS Group, an internationally recognized analytical service provider. Gold was analyzed by fire assay using a 25-gram charge, with an AA finish. Cu over 1% by an overrange method. Certified Reference Materials including standard pulps and coarse blank material were inserted in the sample stream at regular intervals. Samples taken by the vendor in 2023 were also analyzed by ALS Group. Samples taken by the vendor in 1989 were analyzed by Skyline Labs, certificates and QAQC data are not available, and these data should not be relied upon, and are used solely as a guide to exploration.

Dr. Craig Gibson, PhD., CPG., a Qualified Person as defined by NI-43-01 regulations and President, CEO and a director of the Company, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosures in this news release.

About Hot Breccia

The Hot Breccia property consists of 1,420 hectares of contiguous mining claims located in the world class Arizona Copper Belt.

About Prismo

Prismo (CSE: PRIZ) is mining exploration company focused on two precious metal projects in Mexico (Palos Verdes and Los Pavitos) and a copper project in Arizona (Hot Breccia).

