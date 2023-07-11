Cimpress plc (Nasdaq: CMPR) announced that following the release of its Q4 FY2023financial results at 4:05 pm EDT on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, it will host a public Q&A call on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 8:00 am EDT. The live call will be accessible on ir.cimpress.com, and a replay will be available at the same link following the call. We will take live questions on the call via chat, and investors may also pre-submit questions any time before 11:00 pm EDT on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 by emailing ir@cimpress.com.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc (Nasdaq: CMPR) invests in and builds customer-focused, entrepreneurial, mass-customization businesses for the long term. Mass customization is a competitive strategy which seeks to produce goods and services to meet individual customer needs with near mass production efficiency. Cimpress businesses include BuildASign, Drukwerkdeal, Exaprint, National Pen, Pixartprinting, Printi, Vista, and WIRmachenDRUCK. To learn more, visit http://www.cimpress.com.

Cimpress and the Cimpress logo are trademarks of Cimpress plc or its subsidiaries. All other brand and product names appearing on this announcement may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230711367557/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Meredith Burns

ir@cimpress.com

+1.781.652.6480

Media Relations:

Paul McKinlay

mediarelations@cimpress.com

