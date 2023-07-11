Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.: Gaucho - Buenos Aires Unveils Captivating Journey of Luxury and Adventure with Debut of Exquisite Travel Collection for Miami Swim Week

Embark on a Stylish Expedition with Gaucho's New Calfskin Leather Travel Collection, Redefining Wanderlust in Unparalleled Elegance

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a concentration on fine wines, luxury real estate, and leather goods & accessories, today announced its luxury leather goods and accessories brand Gaucho - Buenos Aires will debut its new leather Travel Collection during Miami's annual fashion event, Miami Swim Week. Gaucho - Buenos Aires introduces its Travel Collection-a fusion of Buenos Aires allure, elegance, and vibrant energy-with an unforgettable runway show amidst the exciting atmosphere of the Miami Design District, on Saturday July 15 at 4 PM.

Crafted from luxurious calfskin leather, Gaucho - Buenos Aires' Travel Collection showcases a weekender duffle bag, travel kit, crossbody belt bag, messenger bag, and backpack. The versatility extends with sleek leather belts, wallets, and more. Timeless appeal is enhanced by variant colors like classic black, cognac, peony pink, and eucalyptus green. Meticulously crafted, these travel essentials epitomize style and functionality. Embark on a journey of sophistication and experience Gaucho - Buenos Aires' new leather collection at its finest.

Gaucho - Buenos Aires' Creative Director Lautaro Garcia de la Peña says, "Within each stitch and carefully chosen hue, our travel collection becomes a poetic symphony of elegance and wanderlust, harmonizing the essence of Buenos Aires with the spirit of exploration."

Fans of Gaucho can experience the artistry of Gaucho - Buenos Aires firsthand at the Miami Design District, on Saturday July 15. Be part of our exclusive fashion show as models grace the outdoor mall runway, turning heads and capturing hearts. Join us for a night of style, accompanied by a live DJ and complimentary wine and cocktails. Don't miss this opportunity to experience the latest trends in person. Limited spots available. RSVP by emailing rsvp@gaucho.com to secure attendance.

Gaucho Holdings Stockholders have an exclusive advantage to be the first to explore our new Travel Collection at www.gaucho.com/collections/stockholder-presale. Use the Stockholder Discount Code VINO1234 at checkout and enjoy 20% off the entire collection. This presale opportunity is only available until Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

About Gaucho - Buenos Aires

Gaucho - Buenos Aires is a fashion brand inspired by our modern interpretation of the inimitable spirit of the gaucho-the storied Argentinian wanderers and adventurers who embraced life boldly and confidently. Gaucho - Buenos Aires's leather goods, accessories, and ready-to-wear fashions are made for dynamic global citizens who live authentically and freely and explore the modern world with passion and curiosity. Our styles are made to last, with timeless essentials and an unparalleled dedication to quality. Each handcrafted piece blends the heritage of Argentina-with its artisanal craftsmanship passed down through generations and the finest local materials-with modern, cosmopolitan style, designed to fit your life. The result are pieces that are unique, unforgettable, and authentically individual-Buenos Aires' finest designer label. Gaucho - Buenos Aires is part of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (gauchoholdings.com), which crafts luxury experiences, properties, and products the celebrate the vibrant and distinctive Argentinian lifestyle. To learn more, visit gaucho.com

About Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

For more than ten years, Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.'s (gauchoholdings.com) mission has been to source and develop opportunities in Argentina's undervalued luxury real estate and consumer marketplace. Our company has positioned itself to take advantage of the continued and fast growth of global e-commerce across multiple market sectors, with the goal of becoming a leader in diversified luxury goods and experiences in sought after lifestyle industries and retail landscapes. With a concentration on fine wines (algodonfinewines.com & algodonwines.com.ar), hospitality (algodonhotels.com), and luxury real estate (algodonwineestates.com) associated with our proprietary Algodon brand, as well as the leather goods, ready-to-wear and accessories of the fashion brand Gaucho - Buenos Aires (gaucho.com), these are the luxury brands in which Argentina finds its contemporary expression.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information discussed in this press release includes "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein concerning, among other things, planned capital expenditures, future cash flows and borrowings, pursuit of potential acquisition opportunities, our financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations, are forward looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties and are not (and should not be considered to be) guarantees of future performance. Refer to our risk factors set forth in our reports filed on Edgar. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement made here.

Media Relations:

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

Rick Stear

Director of Marketing

212.739.7669

rstear@gauchoholdings.com

SOURCE: Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

