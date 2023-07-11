Here Are 20 Winning Schools in the Regina and WWF Italy Environmental Education Project for the 2030 Agenda

The 2022/2023 edition of the initiative led schools, students, and families to discover small daily actions that are good for the environment and can contribute to the responsible use of water and to avoid its waste. It drew to a successful close with widespread participation.

PORCARI, ITALY / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / More than 5,300 classes and 117,500 students, with the support of 7,800 parents, friends, and relatives, joined - together with teachers and instructors - in the 2022/2023 edition of "Mi Curo di Te" (I'll Take Care of You), the environmental education program promoted by WWF Italy and Regina (Sofidel Group) to discover, understand and love our planet. The project is part of RiGenerazione Scuola, the national plan of Italy's Ministry of Education and Merit for the ecological and cultural transition of Italian schools.

Building on the knowledge of the UN 2030 Agenda, the ninth edition of the project steered children and young people towards discussing the topic of water scarcity and pollution and the impact of these phenomena on the state of health of the oceans, seas, rivers, and lakes. Teachers of the participating classes downloaded the teaching kit with interactive games, teaching sheets, and digital quizzes from the dedicated website to introduce the topic addressed in the classroom and organize workshops and hands-on activities.

Finally, the students gave free rein to their creativity in a class product that was the result of their reflections on the topic: a poster for elementary schools that described the details, curiosities, and emotions aroused by the course they took; a class slogan for middle schools, aimed at raising awareness of the responsible use of water resources and the daily actions that each person can adopt to help limit water waste.

Of the 1,130 elementary and middle schools in Italy that took part in the initiative, 20 won awards. Below are the rankings:

Elementary School "S. D. Savio - T. Fiore" in Gravina in Puglia (Bari); Middle School "A. Balzico" in Cava de' Tirreni (Salerno).Award: 1,000 Euro worth of vouchers for teaching materials; Elementary School "G. Modugno" in Barletta (Barletta-Andria-Trani); Middle School "Angri Galvani-Opromolla" in Angri (Salerno).Award: 600 Euro worth of vouchers; Elementary School "L. Settembrini" in Maddaloni (Caserta); Middle School "Piana - Capo d'Orlando (Messina). Award: 400 Euro worth of vouchers.

All schools ranked up to 6th place- along with four elementary and four middle schools drawn at random (among those not awarded prizes) - also received a supply of Regina products and teacher access to the WWF Italy's platform OnePlanetSchool.

Elena Faccio, Sofidel Group Creative & Communication Director comments: "Each edition of 'Mi Curo di Te', for nine years, has shown us that children and young people are very attentive to issues related to sustainability and environmental protection. The large participation in the project also confirms the awareness that the new generations have of the urgency of having to do something useful, starting with everyday gestures, and their ability to raise awareness and involve adults in virtuous practices."

Martina Alemanno, WWF Italy Education Office Manager adds: "The educational project 'Mi Curo di Te' allows classes to get to know and deepen the topics of the UN 2030 Agenda for sustainable development, learning how to take care of our planet starting from daily actions. Through courses like these, which involve the younger generations, teachers and families, we can encourage changes in behavior and lifestyle choices capable of creating a better, healthy, and equitable future for all. Education is the first tool to produce the cultural change necessary for a sustainable future, so that tomorrow's citizens become real agents of change, equipping themselves with knowledge, skills, values, and attitudes that enable them to make informed decisions and act responsibly."

The project is ready to restart at the beginning of the 2023/2024 school year: the topic of the new edition will be linked to the 12th Sustainable Development Goal of the UN 2030 Agenda: "Responsible consumption and production" (SDG 12).

To learn more, visit the website (in Italian): www.micurodite.it

