Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2023) - Sonoro Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGO) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on July 13th, 2023 at 11:00 ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

The replay will be emailed out to all webinar registrants proceeding the event and will also be available on the Red Cloud website.

For more information and to register: https://redcloudfs.com/rcwebinar-sgo/

The Webinar will focus on new gold mineralized targets as potential resource expansion in the northwestern region of the Cerro Caliche concession. The Company has completed over 600 samples in the region with sample lengths of 1.0 to 2.0 meters and assays grades of up to 24.8 g/t Au.

Commodities to be covered: Gold, Silver

About Sonoro Gold Corp.

Sonoro Gold is a junior gold exploration, development, and soon to be gold producer, with properties in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Sonora, Mexico. The company plans to develop a 12,000 tonnes per day heap leach mining operation (HLMO) at its flagship property, the Cerro Caliche gold project and utilize the generated cash flow to fund further exploration and development. Sonoro has a highly experienced management team of mining, technical and finance professionals with a successful track record in discovery through to resource development and production.

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a comprehensive capital markets platform that provides a full range of unconflicted corporate access and media related services. Offering these services as a unified platform provides the ultimate value proposition for junior resources companies in their efforts to broaden their capital markets presence.

About Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is an IIROC-regulated investment dealer focused on providing unique comprehensive capital market services and innovative financing alternatives to the junior resource sector. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

