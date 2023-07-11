Newly opened facility offers Rand's full portfolio of electronics sourcing and solutions products and services for clients worldwide

Rand Technology, celebrating more than 30 years as the world's premier independent electronics sourcing and solutions company, today announced the opening of its newest operations center in the Netherlands, its seventh worldwide. Located in the metropolitan Amsterdam community of Oude Meer, the facility will provide the full suite of Rand's renowned inspection, testing, and quality assurance solutions providing consistent, transparent, and seamless support for customers worldwide.

To ensure Rand's rigorous Global Quality Management System standards are fulfilled, the Netherlands facility incorporates all elements of the company's industry leading in-house counterfeit mitigation, inspection, and quality testing including all the latest equipment and is ISO 9001 and 14001 certified.

"Over the past 20 years, we have experienced tremendous growth in our client base in Europe and continue to invest in the talent and other resources needed to support the region. The Netherlands operation is a logical next step in our worldwide expansion, enabling us to better balance capacity across our global footprint and support customer interests in all regions, even more quickly and efficiently," said James Hill, Rand's chief operating officer.

The facility will serve as a central location to optimize regional inventory flow and inspection including detailing country of origin, date of production, condition, and packaging. This exacting process mitigates liability and risk for participants looking to fill inventory gaps and/or sell surplus inventory.

"This is our most significant expansion in Europe since opening our facility in Hungary in 2010," said Hill. "We have listened to our customers who asked for greater capacity for regionally sourced products to ensure flexibility in logistics, quicker delivery times and a reduction in total costs. We are at the intersection of supply and demand imbalances and, with the rapid introduction and expansion of electronics across industries, Rand plays an increasingly integral and strategic role in managing cost and risk for our customers. The increasing demand from old and new customers alike confirms the need."

The Netherlands warehouse is the company's seventh major location. In addition to U.S. operations in California and Tennessee, Rand facilities are located in Hungary, China, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

About Rand Technology

Founded in 1992, Rand Technology was the first ISO-certified independent semiconductor distribution company. Thirty years later it has grown into a sophisticated, full-service, technology hardware supply chain company offering a comprehensive suite of service solutions for all stages of product lifecycle: including new product introduction, production, global services, and sustainability for Fortune 500 companies in a total customer base that exceeds 3,000 worldwide. The Rand advantage is evident in its superior market vision, world-class infrastructure, and its unparalleled flexibility to meet hyperscale, enterprise, automotive, telecom, security, industrial, medical, energy, and lifestyle client needs. For more information visit http://www.randtech.com.

