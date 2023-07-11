Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2023) - Dealerware, the fleet management technology experts serving automotive retailers, today launched an integration with the Toyota App that will simplify vehicle rental experiences for Toyota customers and save Rent a Toyota fleet managers time and money.





Reservations made through the Toyota app are automatically populated on Dealerware's calendar, making reservation management simple.



The integration gives Toyota customers a mobile tool for rental reservation management. Through the Toyota app, customers can create, modify and cancel reservation dates, times and vehicle choices. This information will then appear in Dealerware to help dealership staff prepare for and fulfill customer reservations.

When customers arrive, fleet managers can use Dealerware's 60-second mobile contracting workflows to keep customer check-in and check-out processes fast. Dealerware also gives dealership fleet managers more visibility and control over their rental fleets. Real-time data on vehicle status and maintenance needs helps Rent a Toyota fleet managers minimize customer wait times and maximize vehicle utilization.

"Dealerware's integration with the Toyota App creates a faster, simpler, and completely Toyota-branded booking experience for customers renting Toyota rental vehicles directly from Toyota retailers," said Matt Carpenter, CEO of Dealerware. " We are grateful for the opportunity to work with Toyota and their retail network to elevate customer experiences across the U.S."

In addition to the enhanced rental experience, Dealerware offers dealerships flexible pricing tools that allow them to adjust rental rates based on vehicle model, customer need, or demand. These options for dynamic pricing let dealerships optimize revenue generation while delivering the right vehicle for each customer's needs.

Dealerware's commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions is reshaping the automotive rental and fleet management industry. By collaborating with Toyota, Dealerware reinforces its dedication to providing the highest level of service to Rent a Toyota customers and Toyota dealerships alike.

Dealerware transforms the automotive retailers of today into the mobility networks of tomorrow. The Dealerware connected car platform elevates the service experience for dealerships, dealer groups and OEMs. By automating cost recovery, improving efficiencies, and elevating the customer experience, Dealerware allows automotive retailers to lower the cost and complexity associated with the management of courtesy vehicles, retail rental, and subscription programs. Launched in 2016, Dealerware today manages tens of thousands of vehicles for hundreds of dealerships in North America, including the top 10 public dealer groups, across 28 OEM brands. For more information, please visit www.dealerware.com.

