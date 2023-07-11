In its latest monthly column for pv magazine, the European Technology and Innovation Platform for Photovoltaics (ETIP PV) presents its structures and recent activities. The next outreach activities of the ETIP PV are planned for the EU-PVSEC conference from the 18th to the 22nd of September in Lisbon, covering hot topics like digital PV or updates on levelized cost of PV electricity.The European Technology and Innovation Platform for Photovoltaics (ETIP PV) is an umbrella organization of leading experts from academic and industrial solar-PV research, created to advise the European Commission and ...

