Scala Inc.: Scala Announces Release of Scala Enterprise 13.10

MALVERN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / Scala today announces a new release of its core digital signage platform, Scala Enterprise 13.10. The release focuses on giving users greater creation and deployment capabilities with the inclusion of Scala Apps, part of the newly launched Scala Ascend initiative, as well as direct media player control.









In Scala Enterprise 13.10, users will find:

Scala Apps : Native to the platform and available to all users, Scala Apps are fully designed pieces of digital signage content - such as welcome messages, calendar events, digital menus, weather, and more - that are easily updated with your specifics, empowering non-technical and technical users alike to quickly create high-quality, customized messages.

: Native to the platform and available to all users, Scala Apps are fully designed pieces of digital signage content - such as welcome messages, calendar events, digital menus, weather, and more - that are easily updated with your specifics, empowering non-technical and technical users alike to quickly create high-quality, customized messages. Direct media player control: Enterprise 13.10 gives users greater control and a simplified process for performing common operations on both players and screens. Backend scripting has been replaced with a built-in player control functionality and users can schedule powering the display on and off.

"Scala Enterprise release 13.10, a fast follow to the launch of the Scala Ascend initiative, centers around giving our users advanced yet simple control of their digital signage network - control over quickly designing and deploying content, as well as control over the devices running their network," said Rob Aita, Scala Director of Product Management. "We decided to make Scala Apps native to the platform to ensure anyone using Scala Enterprise can get high-quality digital messaging up and running as quickly and easily as possible."

Controlling the power of a display has never been easier. By providing the hours of operation associated with a specific player, the users can efficiently manage the power on/off of a connected display. "This functionality will be especially useful for customers operating in areas that have environmental green initiatives where they are compelled to minimize power usage wherever possible," added Aita.

In addition to Scala Apps, foundational pillars of Scala Ascend are Scala Knowledge Base, which is completely revamped technical documentation, and Channel Layouts. Channel Layouts are custom, fully branded digital signage channel layout(s), which become the standard for quickly populating the layout with content.

The latest release, Enterprise 13.10, is available at www.scala.com/updates for customers under current Scala Maintenance. Learn more about Scala Ascend at www.scala.com/ascend.

Contact Information

Andrea Poley

Director, Communications & Digital Marketing

andrea.poley@scala.com

610-704-8142

SOURCE: Scala Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/766881/Scala-Announces-Release-of-Scala-Enterprise-1310