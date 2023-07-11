WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint Awarded $46 Million in IT and Security Contracts During Q2 2023

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the innovative technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) specializing in Identity & Access Management (IAM), Telecommunications and Managed Mobility Services (MMS), Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS), and IT as a Service (ITaaS), announced today that it was awarded approximately $46 million in IT and security contracts during the second quarter of 2023.

Jin Kang, WidePoint's CEO, stated: "In the second quarter of 2023, WidePoint saw more than 80 contractual actions across our business units including new awards, renewals, contract extensions and exercised option periods. These wins encompass our Managed Mobility Services, AbaaS, Identity & Access Management and Information Technology as a Service solutions."

Highlights include:

More than 80 contractual actions resulting in $45,908,000 in contract value. $3 million in commercial contracts $43 million in government contracts

Under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Cellular Wireless Managed Services (CWMS) 2.0 IDIQ contract, multimillion dollar awards from federal agencies including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the United States Coast Guard and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), among others

Numerous renewals and orders for WidePoint's Identity & Access Management offerings

Contract renewals for Soft-ex's Analytics & Billing as a Service solution

Product and service contracts for IT Authorities

Jason Holloway, WidePoint's Chief Revenue Officer, noted: "WidePoint continues to evolve and expand our cross-selling initiatives. We are excited to see new and current clients choose WidePoint solutions to secure and manage their work environments and maximize their technology investments."

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity and Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service (ITaaS), Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). For more information, visit widepoint.com.

WidePoint Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc.

Matt Glover or John Yi

949-574-3860

WYY@gatewayir.com

SOURCE: WidePoint Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/766749/WidePoint-Awarded-46-Million-in-IT-and-Security-Contracts-During-Q2-2023