Ayers Basement Systems Works With Veneklasen Construction to Expand Into New Headquarters and Prepare for Future Growth

Basement waterproofing and structural repair firm Ayers Basement Systems works with general contractor Veneklasen Construction to renovate new headquarters and grow commercial footprint.

LANSING, MI / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / Ayers Basement Systems, a leader in basement waterproofing and residential structural repair, has more than doubled in size over the last 10 years, outgrowing its existing office and asking some employees to work remotely. Ayers' outgrowing of their office space began to hamper their strong culture as employees no longer had collaborative meeting spaces and weren't seeing each other daily.

Ayers Basement Systems Training Room

After purchasing the building and property at 2631 Eaton Rapids Road in Lansing, Ayers invited Veneklasen Construction, a general contractor who focuses on developing long-term business relationships, to renovate the existing structure into a brand new, 12,000+ square foot headquarters housing their office staff, materials, and supplies.

"We have found that collaborating with Veneklasen frees us to focus on what we do best; training and equipping our employees so they can provide high-quality service to homeowners and communities across Michigan," says Ed Krieger, CEO of Ayers. "We want to exceed our customer's expectations and create a new standard in the industry, and we needed more office space to do that."

In pursuit of that goal, Ayers' collaboration with Veneklasen saves them time and money and provides them with a great, consistent experience. Chris Veneklasen, CEO of Veneklasen Construction, praised Ayers' exceptional trustworthiness and profound positive impact on individuals throughout Michigan and Northern Indiana.

Veneklasen relates, "Collaborating with Ayers on the renovation of their headquarters has been a rewarding experience for us. They exemplify the remarkable achievements that can be attained when individuals and businesses unite in their pursuit of mutual benefit and the community's welfare. We hope to continue to support their growth long into the future."

Veneklasen has also worked with Ayers on renovating a property in the Grand Rapids area city of Kentwood, which houses several of their affiliated companies such as Ayers Commercial Group, East End Plumbing, Grand Bay Electric, and Hello Garage of Grand Rapids.

Ayers and Veneklasen are setting a new business collaboration standard. The two companies have worked together on several projects and each time they have exceeded their own expectations. The new Ayers headquarters is a prime example of this success. Ayers moved into the building in March and looks forward to continuing to work with Veneklasen on future projects.

