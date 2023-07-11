Mission1st Group, Inc. Acquires Ardent Management Consulting

ARLINGTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / Mission1st Group, Inc. (Mission1st) a Service-Disabled, Veteran-Owned Small Business renowned for its exceptional capabilities in the information technology sector, proudly declares the successful acquisition of Ardent Management Consulting (Ardent). This strategic move solidifies Mission1st's position as a leading force in the industry, combining the strengths and expertise of both organizations to deliver unparalleled value and results to their clients.

"This is an exciting combination which will enhance the delivery capabilities of both organizations. Mission1st has proven solutions developed over two decades serving the Department of Defense in austere environments, while Ardent has a keen focus on analytics in the Federal Civilian sector. We plan to introduce our front-line reach to a whole new host of customers which have a similar mission-critical focus. Furthermore, introducing Ardent's analytical abilities to our DoD base will have immediate tactical and strategic benefits to our troops on the ground," said Richard Zareck II, Mission1st CEO.

Mission1st has more than 20 years of experience supporting multiple federal agencies, including the Department of Defense in the information technology (IT) field as well as an approved and certified Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) Integrator with the National Security Agency (NSA) with three (3) approved Capability Packages. Mission1st's presence spans the globe from Korea to Southwest Asia, a testament to the Mission1st's expeditionary mindset to provide preeminent services such as engineering and installation (E&I), CSfC solutions, Risk Management Framework (RMF) development, Security Control Assessor-Validation (SCA-V), Defensive Cyber Operations (DCO), Department of Defense Information Network (DODIN), implementation, engineering, networking, monitoring, planning, program management, disaster recovery, web-development, cloud computing, IT base infrastructure, automation, cyber security, computer network defense, and Command, Control, Communications, Computer, and Information Technology (C4IT) support to the most difficult regions and environment in the world.

"Mission1st provides an incredible compliment to Ardent's customer base and capabilities. When approached by Mission1st, the similarities of our corporate cultures, customer dedication, and no-fail approaches to mission requirements were striking. Mission1st's tremendous success in the Defense market and Ardent's exceptional history in the civilian and homeland security markets result in a powerhouse to serve clients at the next level," said Brandon LaBonte, Ardent CEO.

Ardent boasts more than 17 years of expertise in delivering cloud services, driving digital transformation, harnessing the power of data science and analytics, and leveraging location intelligence for the United States Government. One of thirty-six (36) AWS Consulting Partners in the public sector, Ardent stands at the forefront of innovation, serving numerous agencies with distinction. Some exceptional areas of proficiency encompass a wide array of domains including DevSecOps, AI Solutions, Geospatial Analytics, data collection, 2D & 3D mapping, advanced visualization, database design modeling, and comprehensive geo and tradecraft training.

"We are very excited to have Ardent join the Mission1st Group. We are confident that by leveraging our collective strengths, we will be able to enhance our customer's experience and achieve remarkable future growth," shared Mission1st CFO, Nadine Choueiri. Mission1st eagerly anticipates utilizing the capabilities of both organizations, propelling us toward the fulfillment of our respective missions. Given both companies' unwavering commitment to serving the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security in parallel capacities, this joining of forces will fortify the safeguarding and advancement of the United States' security and prosperity, both home and abroad. Ascend Capital Group served as the exclusive buy-side advisor to Mission1st on the transaction.

