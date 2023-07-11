Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
11.07.2023 | 15:14
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nueva Network Expands Into Mexico With NNMEX, Catering to Mexican Companies' Sales and Marketing Needs in the USA

MEXICO CITY / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / Nueva Network, an audio media company with digital extensions and offices in New York; Los Angeles; Washington, DC; Boston; and Atlanta, is pleased to announce the expansion of its operations into Mexico with the establishment of Nueva Network México (NNMEX). This strategic move aims to assist Mexican companies in effectively reaching the US market, particularly targeting the US Latino audience, through the promotion and sales of their home products and services.

Nueva Network Mexico

Nueva Network Mexico



The NNMEX operations will be managed under a Representative Agreement by Media Global Group (MGG), a leading US-based agency specializing in connecting Latin American and U.S. brands with markets. MGG brings a proven track record of success and accomplishment to support NNMEX's efforts in facilitating new market entry for Mexican businesses by connecting them with Hispanic consumers. Nueva Network's CEO and Chief Revenue Officer Jose M. Villafañe will be responsible for general oversight of the NNMEX initiative.

"Expanding into Mexico through NNMEX is a natural progression for Nueva Network as we seek to further strengthen our commitment to serving the US Hispanic Market," said Villafañe. "Our 95% coverage of the US Hispanic Market, combined with MGG's expertise and experience, enables us to effectively connect Mexican companies with the US and other audiences throughout the hemisphere."

NNMEX will provide tailored solutions to Mexican companies, including market research, brand development, targeted advertising campaigns, sales channel optimization, and customer engagement strategies. The integration of spot production, branded content, and social media extensions will further enhance the effectiveness and reach of marketing efforts, ensuring maximum impact in reaching the US Latino audience.

Nueva Network has gained recognition as a trusted partner for companies seeking to enhance brand visibility and increase sales growth. Through NNMEX, Mexican businesses can now leverage Nueva Network's extensive reach, expertise in audio media, and commitment to serving the US Latino audience to establish a successful presence in the American market.

About Nueva Network: Headquartered in the United States, Nueva Network is a 100% Minority Owned Audio Media Company representing a network of 350 radio stations in the top 150 DMA with 85% coverage of the US Hispanic Market. The company's unique business model allows advertisers a cost-efficient entry into Network Audio while providing bonus incentives to support brands' corporate "Social Initiatives". Nueva Network offers a comprehensive range of services, including spot production, branded content, social media extensions, live reads, and endorsements for national and regional media placements.

About Media Global Group (MGG): Coral Gables, FL-based Media Global Group (MGG) was founded in 2008, and has operations in Mexico, Brazil, Spain, and the US. As a multifaceted, global media agency, MGG specializes in helping outlets to internationalize their brands without borders.

For more information about Nueva Network México, please visit www.nuevanetwork.com or contact:
Jose M. Villafañe, CEO/CRO Nueva Network: jose@nuevanetwork.com
Enrique Carrillo, Director of Business Development, Media Global Group (MGG): ecarrillo@mggmedia.com

Contact Information

José M. Villafañe
CEO / CRO Nueva Network
jose@nuevanetwork.com

Enrique Carrillo
Director of Business Development, Media Global Group (MGG)
ecarrillo@mggmedia.com

SOURCE: Nueva Network

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/766623/Nueva-Network-Expands-Into-Mexico-With-NNMEX-Catering-to-Mexican-Companies-Sales-and-Marketing-Needs-in-the-USA

