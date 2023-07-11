Passion Tree Hard Seltzer Pledges Environmental Sustainability

For Every Case of Passion Tree Hard Seltzer Sold, a Tree Is Planted

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / Passion Tree, the eco-conscious hard seltzer brand, has emerged as a leader in Southern California's competitive beverage market with its award-winning Hard Seltzer. Partnering with Eden Reforestation Projects, Passion Tree plants a tree for every case of its hard seltzer sold, supporting impoverished farming communities and restoring ecosystems. With over 50,000 trees already planted in Madagascar, Passion Tree sets a precedent for sustainability and encourages other companies to follow suit. The brand's commitment to sustainability and quality remains unwavering, contributing to a positive impact on the environment and your taste buds.

Passion Tree's journey began when Garrett Olsen (CEO), Jake Ryder (COO), and Andy Kuklock (CMO) recognized the untapped potential in the booming seltzer market. Combining their expertise in global business, operations management, mechanical engineering, beverage industry, and marketing, they created Passion Tree. The name symbolizes their commitment to vibrant flavors derived from natural sources and their pledge to plant a tree for each case sold.

"We wanted to set a new standard for seltzers - ones that taste amazing, aren't excessively carbonated, and leave you with a sense of fulfillment, knowing you're contributing to the well-being of the planet," said Jake Ryder, Chief Operating Officer of Passion Tree.

Since its 2021 launch, Passion Tree immediately gained traction in San Diego, securing 80 accounts within three days of launching and has achieved record-breaking sales as the top-selling hard seltzer at Kroger's Ralphs chain, solidifying its position in the market. Experiencing remarkable growth in such a short time frame propelled the company to relocate its headquarters to Los Angeles to accommodate the high demand. The brand has since hosted exclusive events at the iconic Passion Tree House, drawing notable celebrities and industry influencers who appreciate the premium taste of Passion Tree Hard Seltzer.

Passion Tree Hard Seltzer stands out with its lightly carbonated, premium brew process and all-natural tropical fruit flavors. With a balanced 5.5% ABV and an emphasis on a smooth drinking experience without the discomfort or bloating associated with other seltzers, Passion Tree offers a distinctive product in the beverage industry.

Passion Tree Hard Seltzer offers four tantalizing flavors: Guava, Passion Fruit, Dragon Fruit, and Boysenberry. All are available in their Variety 12-pack for $19.99 at select California retailers, including Ralphs, Total Wine & More, Sprouts, Independent Liquor stores and Instacart. Visit drinkpassiontree.com for store locators.

"Our signature lightly carbonated seltzer delivers a smooth and unparalleled taste experience offering the ideal 'sessionable' drink that can be enjoyed by anyone at any time for any occasion," says Andy Kuklock, Chief Marketing Officer of Passion Tree.

Track Passion Tree's real-time tree planter ticker by scanning the QR code on any of the cases or visiting ourforest.io/profile/passion-tree/.

For more information, please visit drinkpassiontree.com and follow @PassionTree on social.

