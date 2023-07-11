Anzeige
Dienstag, 11.07.2023
Breaking News: Cybeats schnappt sich den 5G-Technologie-Giganten!
11.07.2023 | 15:14
OGadget Tech: BEEBEST LITO, The Redefined Walkie-Talkie: Sleek, Versatile, Wearable

HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / BEEBEST, a pioneer in walkie-talkie technology, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation: LITO. This ultra-thin, wearable walkie-talkie sets a style, functionality, and convenience standard. Compatible with smart ring controllers and Bluetooth earbuds, LITO ensures you never miss a beat during outdoor activities. Experience the freedom of hands-free communication with LITO: https://bit.ly/44Bg2VP.

OGadget Tech, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, Press release picture

With a slim 14mm ultra-thin body, LITO easily fits into any pocket while its vibrant yellow color and charming design make it a standout accessory. LITO is not just another old-fashioned walkie-talkie; it combines modern aesthetics with advanced features to redefine how we communicate in the great outdoors.

Say goodbye to the hassle of holding a walkie-talkie during outdoor adventures. LITO is designed to provide hands-free convenience. Compatible with GoPro accessories, LITO can be easily attached to items such as helmets, bikes or backpacks. But that's not all - LITO introduces a unique smart ring controller, allowing users to control the walkie-talkie effortlessly, even when their hands are occupied. LITO adapts to the user's needs with its versatile compatibility. It seamlessly works with both Bluetooth and 3.5mm earphones.

"LITO has truly revolutionized the way people communicate during outdoor adventures. I am thrilled to see how LITO's sleek design and smart ring controller have made it incredibly convenient to use. With LITO, staying connected during outdoor adventures has never been easier," says Zhenwen Hu, the chief technology officer at BEEBEST.

With the exclusive LITO app, users have full control over their walkie-talkie. Customize settings, create personal channels, and enjoy offline location sharing. LITO empowers users to communicate on their terms.

LITO is built to withstand the elements. Its waterproof and dustproof design ensure reliable performance even in challenging conditions. With a 120-hour standby time, LITO ensures users stay connected throughout their journey. Whether hiking in the wilderness or exploring urban landscapes, LITO is the reliable communication companion.

LITO, The Redefined Walkie-Talkie, brings communication to the next level. Its sleek design, versatile functionality, and superior performance make it the perfect choice for outdoor enthusiasts, travelers, and professionals. Don't miss out on the opportunity to experience a new era of communication. Get your LITO now and discover the power of seamless connectivity. To learn more, visit the campaign here: https://bit.ly/44Bg2VP.

Contact Information

Zhenwen Hu
CTO
beebest2023@outlook.com

SOURCE: BEEBEST

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/766829/BEEBEST-LITO-The-Redefined-Walkie-Talkie-Sleek-Versatile-Wearable

