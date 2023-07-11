Wearable Health Solutions, Inc.: Wearable Health Solutions Appoints Ambarish Gupta to Advisory Board

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / Wearable Health Solutions Inc. (OTC PINK:WHSI) (www.WearableHealthSolutions.com) is pleased to announce the addition of Ambarish Gupta to its Advisory Board. Gupta, an accomplished entrepreneur, technologist, and investor, that brings over 25 years of experience in founding and leading companies in the technology, telecom, and data analytics sectors.

As the founder and CEO of Basis Vectors Inc., Gupta has been at the forefront of developing AI-driven technology solutions aimed at innovation with reducing costs. His extensive expertise in this field will be invaluable as WHSI looks to expand its offerings and leverage technology to enhance its products and services.

With the integration of AI technology, Wearable Health Solutions aims to revolutionize the way seniors and individuals with healthcare needs are monitored and assisted. By leveraging Gupta's knowledge and experience, WHSI will further enhance it's products and services, by providing intelligent and personalized solutions to improve the quality of life and ensure the safety of it's customers with a connection to their circle of care.

"We are committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower individuals to lead healthier and safer lives," said Peter Pizzino, President of WHSI. "The appointment of Ambarish Gupta to our Advisory Board strengthens our AI capabilities and reinforces our dedication to leveraging technology to make a positive impact in the industry. His extensive experience in technology and entrepreneurship will play a crucial role in guiding us through our next phase of growth and we look forward to expanding our offerings to provide our customers with innovative, high-quality products and services that improve their quality of life and ensure their safety under the iHelp brand.

WHSI is a leading manufacturer of proprietary products, through its global distribution network of independent dealers, WHSI provides IoT mobile health products and services to consumers, medical supply companies, rehabilitation facilities, and other providers in the home healthcare and home security markets.

About Us:

Wearable Health Solutions is a cutting-edge technology company that specializes in the development of innovative wearable devices and IoT software for personal medical alarms and home security devices that are designed for seniors, as well as emergency response systems for employees who work alone. Our mission is to improve user safety and enhance the overall quality of life through the integration of advanced technology and data analytics.

Forward-Looking Statements

Contact:

www.wearablehealthsolutions.com

2901 W. Pacific Highway Suite 200

Newport Beach CA 92663

Tel: 949-270-7460

SOURCE: Wearable Health Solutions, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/766515/Wearable-Health-Solutions-Appoints-Ambarish-Gupta-to-Advisory-Board