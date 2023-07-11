Anzeige
Dienstag, 11.07.2023
Breaking News: Cybeats schnappt sich den 5G-Technologie-Giganten!
WKN: A2PVKE | ISIN: DK0061155785 | Ticker-Symbol: 3NU
First North Denmark: Astralis A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status:

ISIN              Name

DK0061155785     ASTRALIS

The company is given observation status because the company has published
Notice for Extraordinary General Meeting for proposed delisting from Nasdaq
First North Growth Market Denmark. 

According to rule 6.3.1 in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the
exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. 

We refer to the company's announcement from 11 July 2023.

___________________________________________________________________________

For further information contact: Issuer Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
