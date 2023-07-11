First North Denmark: Astralis A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status: ISIN Name DK0061155785 ASTRALIS The company is given observation status because the company has published Notice for Extraordinary General Meeting for proposed delisting from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. According to rule 6.3.1 in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. We refer to the company's announcement from 11 July 2023. ___________________________________________________________________________ For further information contact: Issuer Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66.