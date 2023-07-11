Japanese scientists have developed an organic-inorganic halide perovskite compound for the chemical storage of ammonia (NH3), while Bosch is preparing to exhibit new products in the hydrogen value chain.Riken Center for Emergent Matter Science researchers in Japan have developed an organic-inorganic halide perovskite compound that chemically stores NH3 through dynamic structural transformation. The compound undergoes a structural change upon NH3 uptake, allowing for efficient uptake and extraction. "X-ray diffraction analysis reveals that reversible NH3 uptake/extraction originates from a cation/anion ...

