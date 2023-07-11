Tongwei said it will build the new cell factory in Meizhou City, Guangdong province.Module manufacturer Tongwei signed an agreement with the government of Meizhou City, Guangdong province, for the construction of a solar cell manufacturing facility with an annual capacity of 16 GW. The company will invest CNY5 billion ($693.8 million) in the new factory. It will start construction on the facility in the third quarter of 2023. Wafer manufacturer TCL Zhonghuan further reduced wafer prices this week. The company is now selling 182mm size p-type silicon wafers at CNY2.85 ($0.40) per piece, down 25% ...

