Expansion of capabilities provides customised bioconjugation solutions for Pharma and IVD industries.

Biosynth, a supplier of critical raw materials to the life science industry, is pleased to announce today that it has acquired celares, a leader in the development and manufacture of conjugate vaccines and bioconjugate drugs, activated PEGs, and polymer-based drug delivery excipients.

The acquisition will strengthen Biosynth's exposure to the fast growing conjugate vaccines and bioconjugate drugs market. Expanding its capabilities and enabling Biosynth to offer the bioconjugation of antibodies, antigens, and peptides to its existing pharma and diagnostics customer base; from GMP facilities located in Berlin, Germany.

Commenting, Dr. Urs Spitz, CEO and President of Biosynth, said, "celares is an established leader in bioconjugation and we are extremely excited to be acquiring such a great team of specialists. celares is a perfect complement to our wider business, enabling us to provide bioconjugation services and the production of PEGylation reagents and polymers for drug delivery. Together, we can support customers from development to commercialisation. celares is a perfect fit for Biosynth where chemistry meets biology."

"We are thrilled to have joined the Biosynth group", added Dr. Ralf Kraehmer, Managing Director of celares. "As established leaders in bioconjugation, celares combines decades of chemical and biotechnological experience within the company and offers customers the possibility to access forward-looking technologies. Optimal polymer-based conjugations and formulations and manufacturing processes of drug compounds is part of our development. We see great similarities in Biosynth with their customer led strategy and passion for the life science industry."

About Biosynth

Biosynth is a supplier of critical materials, securing life science supply chains with global research, manufacturing, and distribution facilities. Supplying the pharmaceutical and diagnostic sectors; where Chemistry meets Biology, Products meet Services and Innovation meets Quality, Biosynth is at the Edge of Innovation. With an unrivaled research product portfolio of over a million products and end-to-end manufacturing services, Biosynth's expertise and capability runs across Complex Chemicals, Peptides, and Key Biologics, all from one trusted partner. Headquartered in Staad, Switzerland, Biosynth is owned amongst others by KKR, Ampersand Capital Partners and management. Find out more about Biosynth at www.biosynth.com.

About celares

celares GmbH is focused on development and manufacturing of polymer-based drug delivery excipients and bioconjugate drugs. Established in 2003 and based in Berlin, Germany, celares is a leader in the field of bioconjugation/half-life extension by chemical modification and the synthesis of specialty polymers for drug delivery. celares provides high-quality customised services, including feasibility studies, up-scaling and process development, as well as the development and validation of required analytical methods. Furthermore, celares is offering GMP production of bioconjugates and functionalized polymers used as excipients in drug formulation. For more information, please visit www.celares.com.

